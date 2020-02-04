New hires in the Daily Telegraph newsroom are always advised that no two days are the same. Every phone call, scanner call or walk-in brings a different story.
It’s one of many reasons we long-timers love the profession.
Morning coverage of a fair or festival can shift to a car accident or house fire by early afternoon.
In an instant, a bank robbery can occur. Or a stabbing. Or a homicide.
We transition with the news.
While finishing up our department managers’ meeting last Tuesday, I saw Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens walking to the door of our conference room.
That simple behavior was outside the norm.
If a major story was breaking, Charles would typically text me – a quicker method of communication than walking across the third floor.
I knew something significant had happened for Charles to interrupt the meeting. But I also noticed he was trying his best not to smile.
It made no sense.
Walking into the room, Charles looked at me and immediately got to the point.
“There’s an escapee on the phone and he refuses to speak with anyone but you,” Charles deadpanned. “He said you were the one he talked to the last time he escaped.”
He then chuckled, as the other department managers looked surprised and confused.
Rolling my eyes, I grabbed my notebook and headed toward the door.
I knew who was on the other end of the line.
It had to be the infamous puppy thief.
● ● ●
In the naught years of the new decade, I was a new and extremely green managing editor. The previous years had been spent in the happy world of Lifestyles. Now I was back in the muck of crime and other assorted news happenings.
Part of my job entailed being the go-to person for those alleging mistakes in the newspaper.
And that’s what happened on a noteworthy day in March of 2002.
On March 19 of that year we published a front-page story about a jail escape in McDowell County. Four men had escaped, and one had been caught. Three remained on the lam.
The A-1 story was accompanied by mugshots of the offenders and a photo graphic of the jail showing the window through which they had escaped – or, at least, the window that officials said they used to escape.
The voice on the other end of the line told me the story and graphic were incorrect. They left through another exit.
I was confused – but, then again, that was a frequent state of mind as I continued my conversion from happy weddings to notorious jail breaks.
“Wait a second,” I replied to the caller. “Are you telling me you’re one of the escapees?”
“Yes ma’am,” he replied. “I’m Shane Knuckles. And we weren’t escaping. We just went out for some beer. We were going to come back.”
What followed was multiple phone calls, an in-depth interview and my first front-page “Exclusive.”
● ● ●
It should be noted that Knuckles was not considered a dangerous criminal. There was no high-risk status. Instead, it was more of an “if you see him let us know” atmosphere.
I learned about Knuckles’ criminal past during my telephone interview with him. I asked the obvious question of why he was in jail. He began detailing a history of parole violations.
Finally, I interrupted and asked about his initial crime. What landed him behind bars in the first place?
His answer remains vivid to this very day.
“I stole two puppies from a pet store,” he replied.
Knuckles then told me how he had broken into a Brushfork pet shop and stolen two cocker spaniel puppies. Because they were pricey purebreds, the crime was a felony that landed him two, one-to-10-year terms.
● ● ●
Picking up the line with Knuckles last Tuesday, I promptly asked what he had done this time.
Unlike our last conversation, I was no longer young, green or confused.
He told me he had escaped from a State Police cruiser after being picked up on a domestic charge.
“No good can come from this, Shane,” I responded, a stern tone edging my voice. “You have to turn yourself in.”
He agreed, but then continued with excuses. Shane is known for those, as well as exaggerations and outright lies.
“I’m not mean,” he told me, while seemingly breaking down into tears. “I just do stupid stuff.”
Now that’s something we both can agree on.
● ● ●
In 2002, Shane told me he was going to surrender within days. He was caught weeks later with his girlfriend in a Tennessee hotel room hiding under a bed naked.
On Tuesday, Shane told me he was going to turn himself in at the Daily Telegraph by the end of the week. As of Saturday night, it had not yet happened.
I truly hope Shane wises up and does the right thing.
But, in all honesty, I’m not expecting it.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.