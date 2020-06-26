Thumbs up to the West Virginia National Guard for stepping up no matter what the Mountain State needs. Two recent examples include the election and flooding.
● Members of the Guard’s Defense Cyber Operations – Element (Cyber Team) – played a key role in safeguarding the June 9 primary elections and will continue to provide critical support through the November general election cycle. Their mission was to monitor potential cyber threats and attacks against government systems leading up to and during the West Virginia Primary, including voting systems.
● Guard members have also helped Alderson residents since a flash flood swept through town. “We know that this flooding had a different damage pattern than previously when flooding came from the Greenbrier River,” Mayor Travis Copenhaver said. “This means that people who are not even close to the river had water in their basements and other damage. We especially want those people to know about this damaged item and debris removal by the Guard.”
Thumbs up to planned improvements to keep a historic building and the health department viable sites for the foreseeable future.
● Built by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad in 1904 after the original depot was destroyed by fire, this will be the first time the historic Thurmond Depot’s roof has been replaced in its entirety. New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts said they will be replacing the roof in-kind, along with additional improvements to the gutter system and other sections that are weathered. The work will not only maintain the integrity of the roof but provide visual uniformity to the historic structure.
● Contractors are expected to start replacing the roof and HVAC units on the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department in mid July. The existing roof has been on the building for more than 20 years. Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver reported that the City of Beckley has agreed to pay $59,000 of the cost, while the Health Department and the County Commission will each pay $59,000. The Raleigh Board of Education is expected to pay a portion of the cost, but the exact amount will not be known until after the next BOE meeting.