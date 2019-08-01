With change there is uncertainty, and that alone causes discomfort.
So when the region’s largest private employer, Mylan, announced Monday that it was merging with another pharmaceutical giant in Pfizer, concern of the potential impact on Mylan’s Morgantown location grew as the news spread.
Just over a year ago, Mylan had laid off 500 workers, some union and some management. Would the merger lead to more layoffs or worse?
For now there are more questions than answers. Some can take solace in that the merger will likely take about 18 months to complete. Whether that staves off any potential action is unknown, but for now Mylan remains Mylan.
The other apparent good news is that Mylan’s chairman, Robert Coury, will be the executive chairman of the new company. And of the 13 directors on the new company’s governing board, nine will be from Mylan.
But it still comes down to business. And Pfizer shareholders will hold 57 percent of the shares to the new company to Mylan shareholders’ 43.
Coury said the merger stemmed from his efforts to talk with shareholders over the past year, looking for ways to expand Mylan’s footprint in global markets.
Combining with Pfizer’s well-known Upjohn division gives Mylan an expanded marketplace, especially in the Asian sphere.
Growth in the company would seem to be a positive for the Morgantown facility, which is one of the company’s major manufacturing sites.
Eldon Callen, vice president of governmental affairs for the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, told NCWV Media Business Editor Conor Griffith that he was hopeful the merger would lead to good things for the region.
“Their decision to keep the Pittsburgh area headquarters open, I think, shows that the Mid-Atlantic market is still viable and that North Central West Virginia is still a good place to do business,” he said. “We need to keep that open and show that it is a good place to do business. In those decisions, it’s anyone’s guess what the future will hold.”
Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom told Griffith that Mylan’s minority role in ownership is concerning, but that he too was encouraged that it was announced the Pittsburgh offices would be retained.
“I want to be cautiously optimistic,” Bloom said. “The reputation can only get better with combining with Pfizer, so hopefully this will be a positive situation for the company and our community. I believe right now it’s just too premature until they work things out.”
Obviously, until there is a definitive announcement on what the future holds, there will remain heightened levels of anxiety.
But it is important to realize that Mylan’s roots are in West Virginia. And its proximity to West Virginia University provides a fertile ground for further scientific collaboration and a strong talent pool.
Both the history of the company, as well as the location of the Morgantown facility, should be viewed as positives moving forward.
Local, regional and state officials should continue efforts to cultivate a more positive relationship with Mylan as it moves through the merger process.
And hopefully, the positive aspects will lead to good news for the region and state overall.