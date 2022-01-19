Pass the popcorn because this whole Voting Rights movie is just getting interesting.
On Tuesday it was revealed that a couple of West Virginia natives and sports icons – University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, along with other luminaries of less wattage with ties to the state – urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in a Jan. 13 letter to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote.
Suddenly, much beloved sports figures were being told across online social networks that they should zip it and stick to what they know best, Xs and Os, and to keep their noses and opinions out of the nation’s politics – this by many of the same people who cheered Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback who placed himself in the center of the public square when he refused to get a Covid vaccination, and even lied about it, because, well, he had done his own research. Yes, he said he had done his own research.
Regardless, the voting rights legislation was defeated. Republican senators mounted a successful filibuster and blocked the proposed law dead in its tracks, and a couple of Democratic senators, including ours truly, were never ever going to change the filibuster rule in the Senate that would have allowed legislation to pass with a simple majority. Manchin was standing by a Senate rule despite concerns with the deterioration of U.S. law – the state of equal access to the ballot box for all come election day.
Right now, that’s not the case and conditions on the ground are growing increasingly difficult.
In 2021, according to a count kept by the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s law school, 19 states – most of them controlled by Republicans – enacted 34 laws that made voting harder.
And in 2022? The push to impose voting restrictions at the state level – needing only a simple majority vote – is accelerating as Republicans are offering a kaleidoscope of new proposals ranging from legislation that would eliminate ballot drop boxes to bills that would establish new and tougher ID requirements to vote.
In Georgia, for instance, a bill was introduced just this month that would ban the use of ballot drop boxes. In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, wants to establish a new law enforcement office to investigate election crimes. In Arizona, another battleground state, one bill would establish new and different voter ID requirements.
Lawmakers in four states already have pre-filed at least 13 bills for the 2022 legislative sessions that would make it harder to cast a ballot, according to an analysis from the Brennan Center.
And in five states, six pre-filed bills would allow “audits” or reviews of election results, as former President Donald Trump and his allies continue to baselessly attribute his 2020 loss to election fraud.
But as our nation’s history proves, putting up hurdles to voting for many populations is nothing new – and entirely effective. And you don’t have to go back to the Jim Crow days for a history lesson on gerrymandered districts. Those are still being drawn.
All of the recent activity was given a boost in 2013 when the Supreme Court, wearing blinders, weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by a 5-to-4 vote, freeing nine states – mostly in the deep South with a demonstrated history of having blocked significant numbers of eligible voters from the polls – to change their election laws without advance federal approval.
So, yes, at the end of the day the Democrats could not change the filibuster rule in the Senate.
But this dog still has some hunt in it. As the former president’s influence over the GOP wilts to a core constituency in the hot lights of multiple investigations from New York to D.C., there may be some Republican senators who will want to break from the pack – and do the right thing.
And maybe Joe, too, can come to embrace the difference between a Senate rule and a man or a women’s right to vote – no matter where they are from, no matter the color of their skin, no matter their age, how big a house they live in or their upbringing.
On all of that, I think Sen. Joe still needs some coaching.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.