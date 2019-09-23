There has been a lot of healthy debate in recent weeks over when the Bluefield Board of Directors should hold their bimonthly meetings.
This debate has centered on whether the board should continue to meet at noon or instead meet later in the evening or alternate between noon and nightly meetings.
At the city board’s Sept. 10 meeting, a motion to change one of the board’s two monthly meetings from noon to 6 p.m. passed by a vote of 3-1 with board member Peter Taylor absent. Board member Matt Knowles voted no.
The issue of changing the board’s meeting times came up recently when several members of the public spoke to the city council and requested an evening meeting, saying it would be more convenient for residents than the noon meeting.
But opinions have been varied. Some also prefer a continuation of the noon meetings. Others have suggested, including City Manager Dane Rideout, to put the issue up for a vote and let citizens make the final decision.
We can see both sides of the debate.
And there are benefits to both noon and evening meetings.
But here is what really matters. Citizens need to attend the monthly city board meetings. And, historically, attendance from the public has been light at both the noon and evening meetings.
More citizens need to become involved in their city. They need to take an interest in their local government. And this includes attending the monthly board meetings — regardless of whether those meetings begin at noon or 6 p.m.
Sure it is easy to complain on Facebook. And a lot of people certainly do that nowadays. However, if you hope to affect real change in your city, you need to attend actual board meetings. Provide input to your elected leaders. Speak up during the citizens comment section of the agenda. Let your voice be heard.
We don’t like to see empty chairs at our local city board and city council meetings. This needs to change. And if that involves rotating meeting times, then so be it.
We simply need more citizens to become actively involved in their local government.