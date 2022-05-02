The vase is small, the flowers poignant. Fragrance wafts across the kitchen from the light purple blooms. Lilacs. One of Mom’s favorites.
Each May we would clip the branches and bring the perfume indoors. It would signal the arrival of spring, warm weather and Mother’s Day.
As children our gifts were simple. White trillium picked from the north side of the mountain or a handful of vibrant violets plucked from the backyard. They were given with grimy hands, warm smiles and handmade cards embellished with strokes from Crayola crayons.
Our hearts were big; our wallets tiny. We had no money for lavish diamonds or high-end gifts. Our gestures were small, but pure. I think Mom appreciated that.
The black bottle on the dresser is special. It is Mom’s good perfume — Chanel No. 5. The fragrance lights up the bedroom on graduations, award nights and Christmas Eve.
I am intrigued by the bottle, lured by the scent. My tiny hands reach for it constantly. Mom says no, explaining that it is only for big occasions – momentous events in our family history.
Occasionally she relents and allows me a spritz. My nose stays glued to my wrist as I drink in the smell of special.
I equate the black bottle with glitz and glamour – places and events far away from our country home.
● ● ●
It is summer in Appalachia and we are camping along the New River. Days are spent climbing along rocks and playing in rapids. Cut-off jeans get soaked as faces freckle.
Standing on the mud-and-sand river bank, we cast our lines in the fresh water. The tasty earthworm bobbles in a river warmed by sunbeams and children’s laughter.
With patience, the rod bows. A small bass has gobbled the hook. After much deliberation, we decide he is not big enough to serve up as dinner for a family of seven.
We catch and release, and the bass lives another day.
Meanwhile, from the campsite, the smell of burgers drifts through the air. Cooking over an open flame on a fire pit, Mom has managed to create a meal worthy of any drive-in in the region. We slather our burgers with ketchup and mustard, and enjoy our dinner while seated on rocks watching the sun set behind the mountains of Giles County.
Closing my eyes I can smell the water, the sand, the fish and, most of all, Mom’s burgers.
● ● ●
On a weekend before Christmas, a flurry of activity accompanies last-minute preparations. Walking down the hallway toward the kitchen, I smell chocolate, peanut butter, brown sugar and nutmeg.
It is dessert day — and all hands are on deck.
I am soon put to work molding the peanut butter confection into perfectly round balls. Skewered with a toothpick, they are dipped into chocolate melted carefully over the double-boiler. It is tedious work, but well worth it on Christmas Eve.
As the peanut butter balls dry, two types of fudge rest side-by-side on parchment paper. There is the “from scratch” kind that is a favorite of Dad’s, and the marshmallow variety preferred by we kids. Mom makes both.
In the oven, an applesauce cake warms the kitchen with the fragrance of nuts and spices. We pull out the confectioner’s sugar, butter and milk in preparation of the peanut butter pinwheels.
It is much effort, but the treats will be enjoyed by four generations on the eve before Santa’s big day. It is a labor of love, and the scents emanating from the kitchen will be remembered for decades to come.
● ● ●
On a random Sunday morning, I am awakened by the smell of biscuits fresh from the oven. Trudging down the stairs in my groggy, teen-age haze, I catch another flavor skirting through the air: butter gravy. It is what its name implies: high-fat, high-cholesterol and oh-so-delicious.
Entering the kitchen I see French toast, scrambled eggs and fried apples on the table. It’s a meal fit for royalty – or a large country family.
Suddenly the microwave dings, and I smile when realizing Mom has moved into the modern era in one respect – she now zaps the bacon instead of cooking it in a skillet.
We enjoy our weekend breakfast, which is punctuated with small talk and laughter. Mom hovers nearby, spatula in hand.
● ● ●
Bringing the lilacs into the house last week, I carefully trim their leaves before placing them in water. The vase is set in a place of honor on the kitchen table.
Without thought, I raise my arm and sniff the fragrance lingering on my wrist. Chanel No. 5.
It’s a luxury – an indulgence – but, like the lilacs, well worth it for the memories of Mom.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.