No doubt it is frustrating to all involved that the Wheeling Planning Commission once again has postponed action on the proposal for a massive development just off GC&P Road.
But contrast the commission’s slow, reasoned pace with Wheeling City Council’s seemingly frantic rush to begin work on a new public safety building. Which is preferable?
Planning commission members are right to insist they have all the facts — or as near to that as possible — before voting on the GC&P Development proposal. It is too big, too important and too controversial for panel members to fly by the seat of their pants on it.
On Monday, commission members discussed the proposal again. As we have reported, it would develop about 100 acres atop a hill for residential and commercial use.
A number of people who live in the affected area are against the development. Some worry it would aggravate flooding in the Woodsdale area. Others are concerned about traffic congestion. Still more simply do not want the nature of their neighborhood to change.
During Monday’s meeting, commission members voted to table a decision on whether to grant GC&P Development permission to proceed with its plan. That came after Michael Hooper, an attorney representing the enterprise, said a study on how the development will affect traffic cannot be completed until mid-March, at the earliest.
“It’s a complicated question that takes us time to do,” Hooper explained.
He added, however, that the study will be comprehensive. “Each and every (question) will be answered. Each and every one will be as complete as we can.”
That is precisely what the commission needs if it is to make a wise decision on the matter.
