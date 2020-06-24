While we may all like to think we live in our own little bubble here in West Virginia, especially when it comes to Covid-19, we would remind one and all that bubbles are known to burst.
We have said it before and we will say it again, Gov. Jim Justice has been appropriately cautious and careful in directing closures and openings in response to the inevitable – the spread of the highly contagious disease for which there is no cure or reliable treatment. And while shuttering private businesses for a while hammered our local and state economies, the governor has been making the right calls – usually ahead of most others.
But there is a bigger challenge ahead for the governor and it is one that provides no learning curve, a test that he and we citizens cannot fail: Opening our schools. As part of whatever protocols local school officials and state education chiefs and boards are considering, the governor could end all debate tomorrow if he would simply say that it shall be mandatory, when schools open, that anyone who steps on campus will be required to wear a mask. End of sentence. Period.
As confirmed cases of this insidious disease spike in other states that have not been as keen on guidance as has West Virginia, governors are now considering whether they should tell their citizens that, yes, if they are going out in public, they will have to wear a mask or face a fine. Justice is facing that very question at his daily press conferences.
For some, it is as if the more than 120,000 people who have died from Covid-19 have not spoken clearly enough from the grave.
That is a big number and it is only going to get bigger. This we know. Yet, only now do state and local politicians seem to be inspired to demand an ounce of prevention, a dose of self-sacrifice to save a life, a mask that has proven to slow the spread of this disease.
As of Tuesday, seven states – Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas – are reporting new highs for Covid-19 related hospitalizations, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. More than 800 covid-19 deaths were reported in the United States on Tuesday, the first time fatalities have increased since early June.
Here in West Virginia, our numbers are tiny compared to our neighboring states and those where governors have said it’s just fine if bars and restaurants are packed, where the cold beer is flowing and hot hors d’oeuvres are coming right up. It’s all about the economy for them, a shortsighted, greedy and dangerous take contrary to what the science and medicine and math all say.
So, we are at a perilous time in the pandemic.
Here’s Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, testifying before House lawmakers on Tuesday: “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states.”
Sorry to inform anyone who has been living under a rock, but Covid-19 is still with us and is not going to “fade away” anytime soon.
Good news from Dr. Fauci? He believes progress is being made medically in confronting the virus, including toward a vaccine that he said he was “cautiously optimistic” could be ready by early next year.
But even if that optimistic prognostication is met, it is still a long trip down a tricky path. And if West Virginians want to retain their leadership role in these matters, if we want to continue to show the rest of the nation how to act responsibly, if we want to continue to protect our neighbors and families as well as ourselves, we would all mask up when going out in public – government decree or not. But more so, we would require anyone who steps inside a school building, no matter length of stay or purpose, that a mask be part of the dress code.
Do that now, Gov. Justice, and provide the first order of business for a new school year. And soon. The school bell is about to ring.