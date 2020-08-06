Thumbs up:
To a new Stratton Elementary School that is officially in line for construction now that funding in the amount of $8.9 million has been released by the West Virginia School Building Authority. The new school, estimated to cost between $16 million and $17 million, will be built at the site of the current Stratton Elementary’s athletic field at the same location on South Fayette Street. Architectural plans show a rounded entrance, glass panels and an emblem bearing the Bulldog mascot. The new Stratton Elementary will offer a full-size gymnasium, a cafeteria, geothermal heating and cooling and classrooms that are designed to support students who have special needs. The current building, which was originally built as the segregated Stratton High School for Black school children, will be demolished and turned into a campus that offers green space and parking. The historic importance of the existing Stratton building will be incorporated into the character of the new facility.
To Faustina Tench of Beckley, who recently turned 101. Despite her memories of the Roaring 20s, The Great Depression, segregation, both world wars, polio, de-segregation and a century’s worth of technology, Tench suggested that her truest memories and best moments in life are about God and people – not the events that were the backdrop as she grew up, married, had children, buried them and learned to bowl. From her 101 years of experience, Tench advised people to work hard, to stay positive, to stay busy and “always serve the Lord, not from your mouth, but from your heart.”
To the former Hawks Nest State Park Golf Course getting new life breathed into it. Later this year, firefighters from throughout Fayette County will be able to train in a brand new facility which will be on site. Brookfield Renewable Energy donated the former 9-hole golf course to the Fayette County Firefighters Association, which plans to construct and house a firefighter training facility. Members of the association countywide have spent recent weeks working to clear the overgrown course in preparation for a multi-phase construction project. The Fayette County Firefighters Association includes 16 departments with a combined membership near 400. The donation and parcel were structured in such a way to ensure that Brookfield maintains access to the Hawks Nest Tunnel, which is necessary for its renewable power operation.
To Harmony’s Breath, an organization that strives to bring comfort and awareness to pregnancy and infant loss, for using grant funds awarded to them by the Beckley Area Foundation, as well as additional funds raised through donations, to purchase a cuddle cot, which will be given to Raleigh General Hospital to aid grieving parents. The cuddle cot is an in-room cooling unit disguised as a baby bassinet that gives parents and families additional time with their baby that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to have. Erica Jones founded Harmony’s Breath in 2015 to honor her own daughter, Harmony Phoenix Jones, who was stillborn.
To Huntington for being named the nicest place in West Virginia by Readers Digest and for being a finalist for the nicest place in America. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, also congratulated Mayor Steve Williams, the My Huntington Steering Committee, first responders, city employees, and the citizens of Huntington who worked together to represent the state so well.