Another week has brought another fistful of climate reports that are sounding alarms about our planet’s ability to sustain life as we know it.
The most recent warning came Thursday from the United Nations, and besides saying that we are not making life easy, here, for man and beast and insect alike, it also states that we must make monumental change to how we manage our forests, farmlands and food – or else.
Don’t take our word for it. Listen to Koko Warner, a manager in the U.N. Climate Change secretariat who helped write a report chapter on risk management and decision-making: “I’ve lost a lot of sleep about what the science is saying. As a person, it’s pretty scary.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special report targets our bad habits of land use – in particular, how we grow our food, how we maintain our forests and how we protect our wetlands. Through terrible practices, we are contributing up to 23 percent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
In summary, we are failing badly.
The science that this science pays attention to shows that as temperatures rise, as they have for awhile, now, the land and all species suffers. The U.N. report states that all sorts of weather-related events – heat waves, droughts and dust storms – are growing more intense. Additionally, the methods by which we mismanage forests, prairies and shorelines layered atop climate change is putting food security, ecosystems and even human health at serious risk.
Heard this all before you say? Good. That would indicate you are paying attention. The report is not revealing new findings. Rather, it collected and evaluated some 7,000 scientific research papers, and the conclusion is stark: Because mankind has used about 30 percent of all land for food, fiber, timber and energy, the Earth has experienced a loss of 46 percent – just about half – of all trees since the beginning of civilization.
Here are some more startling statistics: About 50 percent of human-caused emissions of methane, which is 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide, comes from agriculture, namely livestock and the cultivation of rice.
Tthat burger you had for lunch? Not good.
From the report: Of the 1.9 billion acres in the 48 contiguous states, 654 million acres are used as pasture land for livestock, 538 million acres are forested, and 391.5 million acres are used to grow crops. Of that cropland, one-third is used to grow feed for livestock.
But as alarming as the report reads, there is also this encouraging note: There’s an opportunity to use land differently that can restore ecosystems – and, perhaps to the delight of coal miners everywhere, store more carbon.
The report makes clear that the way forward is treacherous – if only for the politics – but we must begin immediately. We must, the report says, conserve, restore and better manage land. And, yes, we must develop better diets.
Remember how your mother told you to eat your vegetables? Well, Mother Nature is speaking, now, and we best all pay attention.