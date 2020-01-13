Lawmakers, particularly Republicans, have long argued that able-bodied adults who are capable of earning a paycheck should work, as opposed to collecting state benefits while sitting at home. New rules now in effect in West Virginia will more or less require many SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients to do that, and soon.
Anyone now receiving SNAP benefits in counties that fall under the new “able-bodied” requirement, including Mercer and Monroe, will only continue to receive their existing benefits for three months. After that, they must follow the new work or volunteer guidelines to continue receiving their benefits. McDowell County is currently exempt from the new rules due to high unemployment rates in the county.
As part of a package of changes to the program, formerly referred to as “food stamps,” approved by West Virginia lawmakers last year, able-bodied adults in the age range of 18 to 49 must work or participate in an educational or volunteer program for at least 20 hours a week in order to continue receiving their SNAP benefits.
While this may sound a little mean-spirited to some, it is important to look at the new law in its proper context. It’s called Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents for a reason as it only applies to healthy adults without children or dependents to care for. Those are the only individuals who will be required to work, participate in a work training program or provide volunteer service, in order to continue receiving their benefits.
The new law will not apply to people with dependents, the disabled, the elderly, those who are pregnant or veterans from military service.
Jessica N. Holstein, assistant director of communications for the state Department of Health and Human Resources, said when the overall changes went into effect in October 2018, the reasons for a county such as McDowell to be exempt included a recent unemployment rate of over 10 percent and a recent 24-month average unemployment rate 20 percent above the national unemployment rate for that same 24-month period.
According to Holstein, a SNAP Employment and Training worker will counsel recipients and assist them in identifying opportunities to meet the new work or volunteer requirements. The state workers have contacts in their communities with various schools, sponsors and training programs.
Should SNAP recipients find a training program in which they are interested, staff will work with both the participant and the program to determine suitability based on federal and state policies, she said.
If recipients fail to meet requirements, benefits will end after those three months. Ultimately, all counties in West Virginia must have work, training or volunteer requirements in effect for SNAP benefits no later than Oct. 1, 2022. So barring further legislative action, the requirements will eventually be phased in statewide.
Opponents of such work requirement measures argue that lawmakers are taking food away from people and children. But that’s not the case and is an incorrect characterization of the law. Instead, lawmakers are simply encouraging those individuals who are healthy and able-bodied to work, to obtain work training or to volunteer in their community.
In doing so, they will continue to receive their benefits while improving their quality of life.
What’s wrong with encouraging a healthy, able-bodied adult without dependents to work? Having a job provides a sense of worth and responsibility. The same goes for providing volunteer service.
Let’s give the new law a chance. If it doesn’t work as intended, it can always be phased out or eliminated altogether by lawmakers in the future. In the meantime, we would encourage local SNAP recipients to prepare now for this looming change.