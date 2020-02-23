We have been concerned for some time with Gov. Jim Justice’s take on the economy these past couple of years. To hear the governor talk, he inherited a mess back in 2017 – and there is no dismissing the evidence of that. But now, as if he were some carnival barker, the governor is pitching the state’s economy as something that it is not.
“If you don’t think things are rosy, you’re just out of your mind,” Justice said recently.
Well, governor, you are wrong, just as you were off the mark last summer when you told a small gathering of people at Black Knight here in Beckley, “Things are growing significantly faster in our state. Anywhere you go, things are better than they were two years ago. You’ve got to have your eyes closed driving around (not to see it).”
Our eyes are wide open, governor, and here is what we see: revenue collections missing your own budget projections, a state in need of visionary leadership and a governor who is spending too much time coaching high school girls basketball – during the legislative season, no less – and not attending to the full-time job of running the state and working for the general welfare of its citizens.
So, just how rosy is the economy? And what issues are there to address?
This past week, Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced that it would close in 60 days. More than 600 employees will be laid off.
If that doesn’t speak to the thin margins and financial strains being faced by small community hospitals in a largely rural state, then we can turn to the announcement last August that Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling would be closing.
What prescriptive cure would you recommend, governor?
Here’s another: Between 2016 and 2018 in West Virginia, in large part during Justice’s term as governor, over 1,500 West Virginia children under the age of 6 lost health coverage and became uninsured, according to data from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. That is a 69.8 percent increase in the uninsured rate among that vulnerable population. As such, West Virginia is one of only 11 states to see statistically significant increases in both the rate and number of uninsured children.
And there is this. We know – as we addressed in a previous editorial – that the governor has fashioned his narrative of a robust state economy around data from WorkForce West Virginia, a state economic agency that uses federal statistics, to say the state added about 19,000 jobs in the past year. But a WorkForce press release struck a different tone. Unemployment had risen, the agency noted, and the state had actually lost nearly 3,000 jobs across various sectors.
In case the governor does not see the issue of food insecurity while driving around the state, had he been in Charleston this past January he could have attended a meeting of the Hunger Caucus, a bipartisan group from the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Chad Morrison of Mountaineer Food Bank offered two stats at that meeting that take a person’s breath away: 270,000 people – about 15 percent of the state’s total population – struggle with hunger daily, and his organization has delivered 31 million pounds of fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy and meat to 600 feeding programs. That is a lot of food with equal amounts of hunger. Morrison asked the Caucus to help build infrastructure and staffing that would continue food distribution.
Good ideas, governor?
And then, of course, the issue that no politician or civic leader wants to admit – at least not publicly: Coal, the economic mainstay of the state for decades, has a short shelf life. There are no coal-fired power plants being built in the U.S. and coal exports have fallen 28 percent from a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Coal’s share of our nation’s electric generation portfolio will keep falling. It was 28 percent in 2018 and now stands at 25 percent. Next year’s forecast: 22 percent.
When Murray Energy, the nation’s largest private coal company, declared bankruptcy last year, it became the eighth coal mining operation since 2017 to go belly-up.
The Legislature’s answer? Throw more tax breaks at the industry to prop it up.
Is that really the right answer, Gov. Justice? We have heard you on the basketball court, governor, but your problem-solving skills are really needed at the capitol.
If you would open your eyes to what we see out here in the real world, you would know that the problems are myriad and complex, too numerous to mention in this small space and too tough to crack by spending nights sitting in some high school gymnasium.
We would suggest you retire the coach’s whistle, show up at the capitol and get to work.
The economy is not rosy and troubles are mounting.