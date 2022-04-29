The state’s thin and flimsy 14-page report unequivocally refuting claims of poor conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver is nothing more than a temporary, sanitized shield of defense for Gov. Jim Justice and jail officials, a report that failed miserably to probe persistent, underlying cultural problems that are preventing proper jail administration and care of inmates.
Four people have died at Southern Regional since last September, and this report took great pride, we kid you not, in counting an abundance of toilet paper rolls available for prisoner use.
If results of this investigation were not so demeaning to the prison population and dismissive of evidence of compromised attention to inmate needs, especially concerning their health care, this report would be a joke.
Delivered Thursday, the report found, contrary to published newspaper and broadcast reports, that inmates have adequate access to clean water and food, foam mattresses and basic needs.
Completed in less than a month and, apparently, after just two visits by investigators to the jail on March 30 and April 5, the state report leans heavily on the testimony of 50 unnamed sources, including inmates whom investigators themselves characterized as liars.
This report has all the markings of an inside job, done quickly and on the cheap, written for an audience of one, the governor. It was conducted and compiled by West Virginia Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, who once served as chair of the Regional Jail Board from 2012 to 2016 and now serves in the governor’s cabinet.
With all due respect, Sandy, a state employee and member of the governor’s inner circle of advisors, lacks the independence to conduct an unscripted and objective examination of prison administration at Southern Regional, a state-run facility. He cannot escape the appearance of a conflict of interest.
This report cannot and should not stand as an official and accurate reflection on conditions inside lockup.
First and foremost, the report was too narrow.
While Sandy and his team were busy counting rolls of toilet paper – there are pictures of such in the report – family members are asking hard, uncomfortable and yet appropriate questions about recent inmate deaths and allegations of physical abuse. The report did not address those concerns but we know that Steve Robinson, Quantez Burks and Richard Wriston all died or became fatally ill at the jail over the past six months.
What about them?
We also know that our jails are overcrowded and understaffed and in need of serious upgrades. Brad Douglas of the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation told legislators this past week that there are 887 correctional officer vacancies statewide and deferred maintenance of some $277 million.
But in this report, none of that was mentioned nor considered contributing factors to the horror stories of abuse we are hearing.
Whether or not inmates resorted to drinking water from toilets or were forced to sleep on cement floors without bedding is largely immaterial, even though those media reports were corroborated by prisoners and former guards. The focus of any independent investigation should be the myriad stories, photographic evidence and autopsies detailing broken bones, abrasions around ankles and wrists, apparent boot marks on prisoners’ backs and vertical lines of bruising along the side of a rib cage that would suggest a few mighty swings of a police baton.
The pictures are not easy to look at but, some day, will be made public for everyone to see and consider.
For now, here is a truth that cannot be refuted: West Virginia has a problem with the administration of its prisons. In 2020, Reuters news service, examining deaths (from 2009 through 2019) at more than 500 U.S. jails, found the death rate in West Virginia jails was the highest of any state among the facilities surveyed and more than 50 percent above the national average.
Of the 111 West Virginia inmate deaths identified by Reuters in that decade, at least 68 percent involved people who were not convicted of the charges on which they were being held. Gov. Justice should have ordered an independent probe by experts in such matters who bear no allegiance to the governor or to anyone in the criminal justice divisions of this state.
What we have now is a report that attempts to sweep the most inconsequential matters under the rug while allowing the more serious issues to fester and rot. It does not examine mounting evidence of bad behavior by guards at Southern Regional. It does not take a look at whether health care is being delivered in a timely and professional manner. And it does not let anyone off the hook – including the governor who was elected to serve all citizens of this state, incarcerated or not.
This report fails any and all tests of credibility.