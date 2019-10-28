The new Intuit/Alorica team in Bluefield has now trained 65 agents and another 20 are expected to complete their training by December. That’s great news. It puts Intuit on track to have nearly 85 employees working in Bluefield by the year’s end.
Intuit and its employment partner Alorica ultimately plan to employ between 200 to 500 workers as part of the new downtown Prosperity Hub project.
John Miller, Alorica’s manager of the customer success center at its Bluefield office on Commerce Street, told the Daily Telegraph last week that 45 Mint agents and 20 QuickBooks agents are now working. Both Mint and QuickBooks are online products offered by Intuit.
Mint is a free, web-based personal financial management service for the United States and Canada. QuickBooks is an online accounting software product and service.
The newly trained Mint agents handle online “chats” with customers while the QuickBooks agents answer voice calls. And all of this is now happening in Bluefield. How exciting is that!
And more agents will be trained soon.
“We have two more classes on the books, one in November and one in December,” Miller said. “Both classes are for Mint and we are targeting 10 agents for each class.”
Mint training requires two weeks of training and QuickBooks three weeks.
After training, employees go through a two-week “nesting” period, according to Miller. He describes that as a “soft launch” as the new employees ease into their jobs with supervision.
Eventually, Intuit, which also owns the online tax service TurboTax, and Alorica will have between 200 to 500 employees at its permanent headquarters in the Summit Bank Building on Federal Street.
That building will be renovated for the prosperity hub vision, which includes the customer success center as well as an innovation lab for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
These are certainly exciting times for Bluefield.
Having Intuit in our downtown has been a tremendous boon to the city. And we are only in the beginning stages of this exciting new partnership.
We can expect to see even more local residents trained for the Intuit/Alorica team in the months and years ahead, along with the creation of the new Innovation Lab.
Intuit is creating not only jobs but also hope for a brighter future.