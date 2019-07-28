Beckley Common Council, at the urging of Mayor Rob Rappold, is moving toward the demolition of the abandoned but historic Burleson building in order to expand parking downtown. On Tuesday, council unanimously approved a plan to buy the structure from United Bank for $111,000.
On top of that, the mayor wants the city to purchase a building miles from the city’s center to house Municipal Court and Beckley IT headquarters, currently located inside the old police headquarters. The asking price? $450,000.
So, before adding in costs associated with the move that will certainly include retrofitting the new digs, before accounting for costs of demolition along with leveling the old police station, the city is thinking of spending – at least – $561,000.
We would suggest the city pump the brakes on all of this – for myriad reasons.
In this day and age when a sound bite moves the masses and a 140-character Twitter post accounts for a policy statement, we think council and mayor have lost their focus and become distracted by the latest shiny thing. It wasn’t all that long ago – in March of this year – when council received the findings of a $9,000 study of what it could do, should do, to revitalize downtown.
The study suggested the city hire a “redevelopment specialist” to draw all sorts of businesses to the downtown center, from bakeries to barbershops, from bicycle shops to bookstores, from cafes and cool little coffee shops to gastropubs and taverns, from music venues to pop up retail, from an ice cream spot to vintage clothing and unique businesses.
The study did not call for the demolition of buildings or the creation of additional parking.
And, yet, here we are.
We think the city ought to be about building a future, not tearing down its past.
Mayor Rappold says the building has become “a festering center of squatters” and “beyond any reasonable means of renovation.”
He characterized the former newspaper building downtown with similar language, and yet it has been renovated and is in use.
Besides, tearing down a building does not solve a problem with vagrancy. Those folks just move to the next location. You don’t have to look long or hard to see lots of empty buildings downtown. Will the mayor propose that city taxpayers fund the demolition of those, too? So that we can drive the vagrants where?
The mayor’s idea is an admission of poor planning. Clearly, not enough room was provided in the new police headquarters to accommodate Municipal Court and IT personnel.
But why in heaven’s name would the city be interested in moving the court away from the court complex downtown to the sprawling Cranberry Creek shopping center?
Already located close by are the county courthouse, Magistrate Court, U.S. District Court, the county Department of Health and Human Resources and the Women’s Resource Center.
Moving Municipal Court and IT operations to a shopping center three miles away would also funnel city employees out of a downtown landscape desperate for pedestrian traffic.
This idea makes no sense. None whatsoever.
So, let’s get back on plan.
First, the city must get permission from the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission prior to demolishing any building in the Beckley Courthouse District, which is on the National Register. Should the council move forward without the commission’s approval, it would be breaking the law – willfully.
Second, let’s move past this idea that there is not enough parking in downtown Beckley. Whole slabs of lined blacktop and a relatively new parking lot beg for customers most days – and will continue to do so unless the city can lure business, commerce and entertainment to the district.
Finally, whatever happened to the many suggestions from that downtown study? It urged city officials develop a “downtown development master plan” and identify a brand that promotes vision and strategies. How are those initiatives being addressed?
And what of the effort to turn Beckley’s now-enigmatic “Hole” – a construction crater and blight on the city’s image at the corner of Neville and South Heber – into an aesthetic downtown showpiece? No one is rushing in to build a plaza or anything else on that sorry piece of turf because building from scratch is cost-prohibitive. Refurbishing buildings? Cheaper.
Bottom line, we believe that if the city helps build a prosperous downtown as its own study suggests, people will come.
Then and only then can we talk about paving more parking lots.