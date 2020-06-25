If, as the nation’s top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday, the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address surges in Covid-19 transmissions, then the nation is in for a world of hurt. And, by extension, the most vulnerable among us will feel the sharpest pain.
More than 35,000 new coronavirus cases were identified across the United States on Tuesday, the highest single-day total since late April and the third-highest total of any day of the pandemic.
Which is all the more reason that we, here in southern West Virginia, need to mind our Ps and Qs, stay home when we can, wear a mask when we can’t, order takeout every once in awhile and – here’s the kicker – donate to organizations that are essential in providing for those who often go without or just flat out need the help in keeping their doors open.
This era of coronavirus has not been easy or fun. It has been painful on many levels. And the road ahead looks just as rocky. But, hey, while the May unemployment rate in Raleigh County was a dreadful 13.8 percent, that was a noticeable improvement from April’s 18.1 percent.
Our suggestion going forward? Kindness, including wearing a mask, and leaning on one another. And for those who can afford to do so, chipping in a little more.
Part of the secret to our success in keeping infection rates comparatively low across West Virginia has come via difficult decisions to cancel events and festivals that typically attract big crowds of people looking for a good time. In other words, the perfect petri dish for this highly infectious disease. The State Fair has been the biggest to date, but others, like the United Way’s Dancing With the Stars, come quickly to mind as well.
We remain hopeful that the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce can pull off its annual dinner, postponed until late August. Originally scheduled for early May, the coronavirus forced its move to a latter date. Rebranded as “Rock the Mask,” the event is encouraging attendees to dress up and wear masks, capturing the spirit of 2020. Sounds like fun – if, as we hope, it can be safe.
Like United Way’s Dancing With the Stars, the chamber dinner is a big money maker, the proceeds of which provide a lifeline of information and services to small business owners who write a good many paychecks. The chamber has been hosting regular “Tele Town Halls,” for instance, to keep business owners updated on federal, state and local resources available to assist them in these challenging times.
The chamber also teamed with Dr. Ayne Amjad in May to promote her hashtag campaign called #WearAMask because it understands that to rebuild our economy we must first remain healthy. Masks help on that front.
As for the United Way, Dancing with the Stars turned a net profit of $264,384 in 2019. In addition to funding local agencies that fight hunger, the United Way provides shoes and coats to those who need them and a literacy program for children and adults across seven counties the nonprofit serves in southern West Virginia.
But here’s the deal. Cancellation of an event doesn’t keep anyone from sending either of these organizations a donation. And, in these challenging times, those dollars are needed more than ever.
Look at it this way: As the United States continues to reopen its economy, confirmed cases of Covid-19 are rising in more than 20 states. Florida on Wednesday reported a new daily high of 5,508 cases. Texas reported more than 5,000 cases on Tuesday, its largest single-day total yet. Arizona added more than 3,600 cases, also a record.
Meanwhile, in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported a grand total of 23 new cases – not a record.
In the Houston alone, the city’s intensive-care units are now filled to 97 percent of capacity with Covid-19 patients accounting for more than one-quarter of all patients in intensive care.
Feeling a little better now about living here? About putting on a mask? About ordering out?
Good.
We can all show our appreciation by digging a little deeper into our humble basket of benevolence. A little bit can go a long way – if we are all in.