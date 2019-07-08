You can call it a seismic shift in the region’s health care field. After weeks of speculation and unconfirmed social media chatter, Princeton Community Hospital officially confirmed on June 27 that it intends to purchase Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
According to the statement released by the PCH board of directors, the transfer is expected to be complete later in this calendar year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. BRMC is currently owned by Community Health Systems Inc., based in Franklin, Tenn. CHS purchased BRMC in 2010.
The statement said the day-to-day operations of BRMC will not be affected by the agreement, which includes a “commitment to hire substantially all (BRMC) employees in good standing when the transaction is complete.”
“Our hospital was founded nearly 50 years ago thanks to the generosity, pride, vision, and determination of thousands of Mercer County citizens,” PCH Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Lilley said in the statement. “They saw the need for a modern, not-for-profit health care facility in their community. Through their donations, large and small, their vision became a reality. Because PCH has always put people and community wellness as a top priority, it has been able to attract and retain a highly skilled medical staff and invest in leading edge technology consistently through the years.”
Lilley said the acquisition of BRMC will allow PCH to “build upon and further modernize the quality of health care” afforded to area residents.
“We applaud BRMC and the quality of care they have provided to the area since 1979 and we are excited about working together to build upon the strengths of both organizations,” Lilly continued. “Through the next few months, we will evaluate these options and collaboratively identify the best path that assures patients in our primary and secondary service areas are provided the highest quality health care they have come to expect.”
Although a lot of details will have to be worked out, we believe much good will come from this planned acquisition.
It will place BRMC under local ownership and ensure that the hospital remains open. Area jobs at the hospital will be retained, and residents of the Bluefield area will have continued access to high-quality health care at a hospital close to home.
Placing both of Mercer County’s hospitals under common leadership is the “right approach to health care in this area,” the five elected members of the Bluefield Board of Directors said in a prepared statement.
“It will enable health care planning to be undertaken on a regional basis, reduce duplication of services, and enable more resources to be dedicated to patient care,” the city board statement said. “We believe that this transaction represents the best option for BRMC, its employees, and patients.”
However, the sale will still have a financial impact on the city because BRMC is currently a for-profit hospital and must pay taxes to the city. Princeton Community Hospital is nonprofit and is exempt. Thus, the city will lose tax revenue once the transaction is completed.
Accordingly, the statement said that city officials will be analyzing these potential effects and will present their findings to the board of directors in the next few weeks.
One thing is certain. Princeton Community Hospital has a long history of health care excellence in our region. So area residents who depend upon Bluefield Regional Medical Center for their health care needs will be in good hands once this planned transaction is completed.