Last September when Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced it was laying off 25 employees, it left many movers and shakers in the community concerned.
Questions lingered because, at the same time, the local hospital’s owners were in the process of shutting down Ohio Valley Medical Center last fall.
However, Alecto Healthcare Services, which is based in Irvine, Calif., gave every assurance to the likes of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the state legislative delegation, the county commission, the Fairmont City Council, on up to Gov. Jim Justice.
However, at that point, the water was flowing too fast to pop a lid back on the whole mess.
On Tuesday, some 600 physicians, nurses and other skilled workers were handed letters saying the hospital will be closed permanently in 60 days.
That’s 600 families, possibly 600 mortgages, possibly at least 600 students in Marion County schools. Either way it’s sliced up, it’s a devastating blow to any economy when it’s largest local employer is shut down. The devastation doesn’t stop at the door of Fairmont Regional either.
What happens to all of the vendors who sold supplies to the hospital, not to mention to the local restaurants where hospital staff would go to grab a bite away from the hospital cafeteria as a special treat.
What’s to happen with the patients who already drove 100 miles or more to get treatment at Fairmont Regional? What do those patients do now? Will they be properly informed that their physician is no longer available to take office visits or perform procedures in Fairmont and now you have to drive to Morgantown?
And then there is the HealthPlex in White Hall, the cancer center, the rehabilitation center and so forth. Tuesday’s announcement leaves a lot of questions yet to be answered.
From the floor of the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday, Del. Mike Caputo said that Fairmont Regional’s owners had a bad reputation of going into communities, buying their local health care system and draining it of any profits only to shut down said hospital years later. If that is fact, we question how this business model can be considered above board.
The Times West Virginian joins the sentiments of many local elected officials who said they were devastated by the announcement.
Yet, Caputo, Justice and other leaders say this fight is not over.
On Thursday, the governor has made plans to come to Fairmont and meet with Alecto officials to see if there is anything else that can be done to save the hospital whose roots go back to 1903, according to Caputo.
Also, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties is working to host a job fair for hospital workers caught in the crossfire.
And, on Monday, Mon Health System of Morgantown, comes to Fairmont to hold open interviews for health care workers who will be affected by the Alecto announcement.
While this tragic news may still be swirling in our collective minds, the community must remained resolved to know there’s got to be a better way.
To quote, Del. Mike Caputo, “We’re not prepared to throw in the towel.”