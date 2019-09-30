Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is attempting to sell a Green New Deal for Virginia, but coalfield county lawmakers aren’t buying his clean energy plan.
Northam, a Democrat, bypassed the Republican-controlled General Assembly and issued an executive order mandating 100 percent clean energy in the Commonwealth by 2050.
No natural gas, no oil and certainly not any coal, only wind and solar, according to the governor’s plan. His executive order also mandates that by 2030, 30 percent of the state’s electric grid will be powered by renewable energy sources like carbon-free wind, solar and nuclear.
If that all sounds familiar, it should. Former President Barack Obama tried to do the same thing during his eight years in office. But the Virginia plan could become a shocking reality for the coalfields of southwest Virginia if Democrats capture control of the General Assembly this November, as many political analysts are predicting. Republicans currently maintain a slim majority in the House and Senate.
Del. James W. Morefield, R-Tazewell, and Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, who represent the region, are vowing to fight Northam’s plan.
Morefield said he and most Republicans want to be “good stewards of the environment, but we cannot sacrifice the livelihoods of our most vulnerable population just to gain votes. I will make every effort to ensure this order is not successful.”
Chafin said Northam’s “reckless” plan will “hurt Southwest Virginia, increase our power bills, and put coal miners and natural gas industry employees out of work.”
“As Governor Northam and Virginia Democrats continue to push their Green New Deal, they forget that the elderly, citizens on a fixed income, and our most vulnerable constituents will be the most greatly affected by sharply increasing electric bills,” Chafin said. “For generations, Southwest Virginia has been the energy leader of the Commonwealth producing coal and natural gas. Unlike Governor Northam and Democrats, I will keep fighting for our energy jobs and keep protecting our people from rising power bills due to their liberal policies.”
No one knows what will happen in November, and, of course, Northam won’t be governor 50 years from now. His administration, one that has been tainted by controversy thanks to a racist yearbook photograph, also will be a distant memory come 2030. Still his renewable energy plan, and a possible Democratic takeover of the General Assembly this November, could spell more bad news for the coalfield counties.
That’s why residents of southwest Virginia should be prepared to vote this November. Absentee voting for the Nov. 5 contest already is underway.
If you were looking for a reason to vote, here it is.
In the meantime, Virginia-side residents may want to start thinking about alternative, green energy sources.
Because that is what Northam and other Virginia Democrats are demanding.