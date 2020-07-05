We understand Gov. Jim Justice’s hesitation to order one and all, under threat of penalty, to mask up when out in public to contain the spread of Covid-19. But we also believe it is the right call to make. An ounce of prevention, to say nothing of wisdom, when dealing with a novel coronavirus – a deadly one at that – is worth a couple pounds of cure.
West Virginia’s number of confirmed cases has been trending north these past several days – 273 victims since we turned the calendar to July. And we are seeing spikes here in the southern reaches of the state where many folks figured we were pretty well insulated from an outbreak given the rural nature of where we live.
But no one is truly inoculated from this insidious and dangerous plague – not until scientists find a vaccine, which will take months and certainly no sooner than the end of 2020. As a friendly reminder about the reach of Covid on the home front, and why we are anxiously awaiting good news from the world’s leading labs, Greenbrier had nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 on June 1. Mercer County, 13. And Raleigh County checked in with 15. As of Saturday afternoon, those counties respectively reported 63, 48 and 55 total cases. If you do the math, that is an increase of 129 people who have contracted the disease – or a multiple of about 3.5 – in one month.
That is not a trend we want to get comfortable with, write off as the cost of doing business or ignore out of willful ignorance.
The last thing we need to have happen is for the governor to start closing businesses even though his gradual reopening has coincided with the June increase. While the local economy is nowhere near what it was prior to the disease’s rude arrival, it is not sunk to the depths of April, either, when all but essential businesses had to close their doors.
In the interim, we think Justice has been appropriately measured in his plan to reopen the state and too many of us have been taking unnecessary and selfish liberties. We would hate for him to have to jam the gearshift into reverse. Enough economic damage has already been done.
But don’t say that we have not been warned by the experts.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department Director Dr. Michael Kilkenny said the latest spike “absolutely could get away from us.”
“We can manage this,” he told MetroNews. “We just have to do a better job of the things we know to do.”
Mask wearing, he said, would be a good place to start.
“If we could get four out of five (people) protecting themselves and their families as well as the rest of us, we would have a tremendous advantage in stopping the threat of this disease.”
At his press conference on Thursday, Justice said that he’s considering mandating masks to be worn where social distancing cannot be achieved.
We assume he means that he is talking about grocery stores, hardware stores and the like where still – four months into this pandemic – far too few people are wearing a mask. Knowing that doing so interrupts and limits the transmission of the disease, it is irresponsible behavior to go without, frankly.
“I wanted to give you notice of something that may be coming,” Justice said at his presser.
“West Virginia, we do not want to end up being Florida or Texas or Arizona where they can’t stop this thing,” Justice said.
Indeed, we don’t.
Just ask Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, who had to take a serious step backward and order people to wear masks in counties with 20 or more positive cases – which just about covers the entire state. The Republican governor had been gung-ho on reopening the state, dismissive of the science and what the medical community was telling him – until it rose up and bit him on the backside.
Back here at home, Friday’s tally showed 73 cases, 77 the day before. Those are numbers right out of the bad ol’ days of April.
We know there are people who will not take this well, who will shout in ALL CAPS on social media that such an order is unAmerican and an infringement on their freedoms.
Poppycock.
It is nothing of the sort – no more than being required to wear shoes and a shirt when entering a restaurant.
While there is much to learn about this pandemic, here is the one thing we know works: washing your hands, keeping your distance from one another and, yes, wearing a face covering.
It is easy and it is smart. The governor should make it mandatory.