About a week ago, state officials announced the RISE West Virginia program had completed 75 homes for victims of devastating June 2016 floods in some southern counties.
Among the reasons for the amount of time needed was the construction of new carbon filter facilities for each well. Those carbon filters were supplied by Chemours; and the last two facilities – for wells 7 and 8 – are now in operation.
It was no easy task. Refurbishing of the two wells meant cleaning them, cleaning filter screens, new pumps, new control panel and a complete electrical system overhaul.
Because of the hard work of a lot of people, levels of C8 are now “undetectable” in Vienna drinking water.
In fact, “It is very, very good water, as good as you can get,” according to Mayor Randy Rapp.
Other improvements to the system include the ability to take one well field off line if there is a problem; and the new facilities are reportedly more efficient.
“The system has improved our capabilities immensely,” Rapp said.
Good for Vienna officials for taking advantage of Chemours’ supplied equipment, no matter the challenges or how long it took.
Vienna residents now have a better water system … and a little less to worry about.