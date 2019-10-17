It seems only fitting that West Virginia University’s legendary President Dr. E. Gordon Gee would use U.S. President Abraham Lincoln for inspiration.
Gee, currently in his fifth year of a second stint guiding the state’s flagship university, called on WVU faculty, staff and students to embrace change and innovation during his State of the University address on Monday.
“We must continue to transform ourselves,” he said. “Lincoln knew the dangers of clinging to outmoded patterns. We must imagine the world in 20 years and reverse-engineer it.”
Calling on the University to be driven by purpose, not prestige or money, Gee challenged the institution and its people to push forward.
“Looking back at how we have ascended over the past five years, it is easy to view our progress as inevitable and to forget the nearly 2,000 days we have all spent striving to arrive at this point,” Gee said.
Gee has done a masterful job balancing all aspects of higher education while embracing the University’s role in furthering the development of the Mountain State.
He has taken the University to the people in a number of innovative ways, from his 55-county tours to emphasizing outreach to all of the University’s colleges and programs.
There is probably no one better in American higher education who understands the purpose and potential of land-grant institutions, like WVU, that were signed into law by President Lincoln.
Designed to give farmers and working-class people access to higher education, the Morrill Act (or Land Grant College Act) of 1862 gave each state 30,000 acres per congressional representative to the state to be sold. The land had been previously under federal ownership.
Proceeds from the sale were used to establish institutions of higher education focused on agriculture, military science, science and engineering.
From these land grant institutions came other programs such as the ROTC and 4-H programs, all designed to further educate the populace and bring higher education to the working class.
Gee has done a marvelous job in those pursuits, all while furthering WVU’s growth in medical and other forms of research.
In his speech, Gee noted that the past five years have included the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute’s successful new treatment for Alzheimer’s using ultrasound to open up the blood-brain barrier, as well as the work of the WVU Extension Service to expand computer education programs to hundreds of thousands of youth.
Each of these accomplishments serves more than just an educational pursuit, improving quality of life and providing guidance and hope for a better tomorrow.
“We must reject the relentless pursuit of money and prestige, chasing rankings that we know are deeply flawed, at the expense of genuine educational excellence,” Gee urged. “Only six out of 50 flagship universities are affordable for most students, according to a recent Institute for Higher Education Policy report.”
Under Dr. Gee’s leadership, WVU has remained affordable (a must for a true land-grant institution) yet focused on the pursuit of excellence – not for the sake of laying claim to higher stature but for the sake of improving the lives of others.
Dr. Gee, his staff, faculty and students have worked to make West Virginia University truly for the people of West Virginia. It is through his leadership that so many have embraced the true Mountaineer spirit and strive to live it every day.
Editor’s note: “Other Voices” does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Register-Herald.