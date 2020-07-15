As state politicians petition Gov. Jim Justice to convene a special session so that they may have a voice in how the state can and should spend $1.2 billion in federal CARES Act funding, we hope more than a pittance is put aside to address what has been obvious from the very start – at national and state levels.
Our public health system, an embarrassment for a proud and responsible country, has been cut to its knees by politicians without regard for the importance of medical infrastructure, staff and equipment that would have certainly marshaled a better response to the coronavirus pandemic than what we have been witnesses to and victims of.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, the highly credentialed former West Virginia public health director, who was unceremoniously dumped from her job by Justice over what seemed to be minor reporting errors, told the Associated Press that decades-old computer systems and downsizing of staff over a period of years made a challenging job next to impossible during what is proving to be an insidious and incessant pandemic.
“We are driving a great aunt’s Pinto when what you need is to be driving a Ferrari,” Slemp said.
For decades the nation’s public health system has been neglected, malnourished and dismissed, hungry and desperate now for resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.
A reduced staff, armed with cranky infrastructure, has been sent out to fight a resillient and dangerous opponent that has sickened at least 4,407 of our neighbors here in West Virginia and 3.4 million across the American battleground. More than 136,000 people have died in the U.S., and we should not be surprised – given the Covid-19 fires consuming whole states across the country – that the newest estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that fatalities will top 150,000 by the end of the month.
And this is just the first wave of the attack.
Our response has been so anemic and our tools so antiquated that tens of millions of jobs have evaporated. Some health workers – our frontline heroes – are paid so little, they qualify for public aid.
An investigation by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press found that since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16 percent per capita. Spending for local health departments, the KHN/AP investigation found, has fallen by 18 percent.
The probe also revealed that at least 38,000 state and local public health jobs have disappeared since the 2008 recession, leaving an emaciated workforce for what was once viewed as one of the world’s top public health systems.
In West Virginia, the KHN/AP analysis found spending on public health fell by 27 percent from 2010 to 2018 – across both Republican and Democratic administrations in Charleston. Full-time jobs in the state public health department dropped from 875 in 2007 to 620 in 2019, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
Slemp told the investigative team that staffing numbers were even worse. When the pandemic hit, she said, between 20 percent to 25 percent of all health department jobs were vacant. In epidemiology, the vacancy rate was 30 percent.
It is apparent that on every level, our public health system and staffing is underfunded, unappreciated and under threat.
At risk? Only the public’s health and our ability to win this war against a mighty disease – and whatever comes next. Why wouldn’t we adequately fund that?