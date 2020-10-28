Finally. After months of turning a deaf ear to the plea of city officials, Norfolk Southern now says it is ready to begin discussions with the Bluefield Board of Directors on how to remedy the Grant Street Bridge closure.
The bridge, which is owned by Norfolk Southern and crosses the company’s railroad tracks, was closed in June 2019 after the state Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined the structure was unsafe for use due to extensive deterioration.
Since that time city officials have been trying to get the railroad to work with them on a plan to repair or replace the bridge. However, up until earlier this month, the railroad had been non-responsive to the various calls and inquiries by the city. That led to the city board announcing on September 22 that a lawsuit would be filed in an attempt by the board to enforce what the city has determined to be the railroad’s obligation to help repair or replace the bridge.
The railroad subsequently approached the city earlier this month indicating a desire to begin discussions on how to remedy the bridge situation.
Mayor Ron Martin announced during a city board meeting last week that the railroad wants to talk.
“Since that (September) meeting, we have been approached by Norfolk Southern with the intent to begin serious, substantive discussions about the future of the bridge,” Martin said. “While we cannot guarantee a successful end to these negotiations, we believe that they have approached us in good faith.”
Martin correctly notes that working together is the key to addressing the Grant Street Bridge problem.
“We hope that, together, we will be able to forge a path forward for the Grant Street Bridge and be able to once again connect the residents of the East End and North Side with the rest of our community,” Martin added. “Accordingly, we have tabled action on the lawsuit to allow these negotiations to proceed. We hope to have more to report at our next board meeting, scheduled for Oct. 27.”
The city board voted in early September to authorize funding for the Grant Street Bridge Necessity Scope of Services study that will be completed by the E.L. Robinson Engineering firm. The study will look at what can be done to repair the bridge.
Since it was closed last year, the city has explored various funding sources while working with local and state lawmakers on the bridge issue. Meanwhile, frustrated residents affected by the bridge closure continue to stage protests at the bridge’s entrance on Princeton Avenue.
Finding a timely solution to the bridge crisis should be easier now that Norfolk Southern is willing to work with the city on a solution.
It is our hope that productive meetings can now be held between the city, the railroad and all affected parties and individuals that will lead to a timely and effective plan of action to either repair or replace the bridge.