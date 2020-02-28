We trust everyone – coaches, fans, parents, security, referees and players – will be on their best behavior tonight when the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles travel to Fairlea to play the Greenbrier Spartans in a regional final of the state basketball tournament.
On this, we will hold the adults in the gymnasium as the responsible party.
Earlier this month, a game between the two teams – at the same venue – had to be suspended because all hell broke loose when an East fan – a father of one of the players – confronted a Woodrow assistant coach during a timeout.
We won’t go into a blow-by-blow replay of the pushing and shoving and cursing that followed, but will remind one and all that the assistant coach, cleared by the state’s high school sports authority, ended up being arrested, cuffed and – adding insult to injury – had his left arm broken in a takedown by state police. Five Woodrow players were suspended for two games for leaving their bench and the coach of the East squad, who also doubles as our state’s governor, called the Woodrow team “a bunch of thugs.”
Yes, Jim Justice said that – to a sports reporter holding a digital audio recorder.
In short, the game was taken away from the kids, from the athletes who had been shooting hoops all year – if not for the past several years – practicing to get to this season, this place.
If you are a fan of girls high school basketball, and we are, you know that some of the best of it in the state gets played down here in the southern reaches. Between Wyoming and Summers counties, between East and Woodrow, girls hoops is first-rate entertainment – a point of pride for the region.
We need to keep it as such.
Both East and Woodrow will come focused on the challenge ahead tonight. The two teams are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition in this region and considered among the best in the entire state. They just may play like it, too, and, if they do, this game promises to be one folks will talk about for years to come. Bragging rights are on the line. The girls on both sides, we are betting, want nothing more than to advance in the tournament, neither wanting their season to end tonight – at the hands of their fiercest rival.
We believe the kids will play hard from the opening tip to the final horn. It may get rough. Words and glances may get exchanged. Despite what you may have heard, high school girls basketball is a full contact sport, further agitating emotions that are sure to be running high. Tempers may be easily triggered. But the action needs to stay on the court – and out of the stands.
According to a story on the front page of today’s paper, Greenbrier County School District is taking a prudent approach, providing precautions and extra security to keep matters from running off the rails again.
The adults on hand need to behave themselves, show good sportsmanship and appreciate just how well these kids can play the game. Cheer that. Be proud of what your little slice of heaven can produce. At the same time, be a role model for your kids. Know that they model your behavior. Show them the look of a winner – even if in losing. The adults need to walk the talk and leave the game where it belongs – to the kids on the court.
And, with that, may the best team win.