In the wake of a series of recent mass murders, momentum is building for our moribund Congress to write and pass some measure of gun control legislation. President Trump has expressed support and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled a willingness to play along.
We doubt much will get done before the 2020 presidential elections – not in the halls of this Congress, and not in the current climate of divisive and tribal politics.
Yet we know, too, that in the interim more people will become victims of drive-by shootings in impoverished neighborhoods, that minority populations – both racial and religious – will take bullets. Manifestos will be written. A drug deal will go bad. Someone, somewhere, is purchasing an AR-15 and plotting evil.
There will be funerals.
And yet we, as a country, stay in our bunkers. Why? The answer goes beyond the intransigence of politics, past blind allegiance to the quaint notion that the Second Amendment guarantees access to building a personal war chest without restriction. Part of the solution, too, resides within each of us. And at this very moment, while we remain hunkered down in our philosophical pillbox, our nation’s character, principles and values – the very notion of who we are as a country – are eroding.
Yes, it is easy to be cynical about the lack of courage and moral leadership shown by elected officials who are interested more in the next election, less in the public good. One would have thought that after Sandy Hook, where 20 first- and second-graders were killed in cold blood, Congress would have acted.
But here we are, nearly seven years later, and all that has been managed is a ban on bump stocks.
Recent polling shows rising public support for more restrictive gun laws. But majority support for such measures has not always translated into law. Public policy and public opinion have been at odds in these matters for years.
But now, with the shootings in El Paso and Dayton fresh in our mind’s eye, some Republicans are expressing a willingness to move forward in measured steps, while Democrats are newly emboldened and calling for the kit and caboodle. They have leverage, the Democrats think, and will not be inclined to give this president a legislative victory – not with a general election looming and not without major concessions.
Democrats are calling for tougher background checks, allowing courts to temporarily confiscate firearms, a ban on semiautomatic rifles, a restriction on the size of gun magazines, licensing and registration of all guns. Some are talking about a gun buyback, mandatory for the AR-15.
And while McConnell sounds like a politician who understands his party’s precarious position in these matters, it is not a given that he can persuade his caucus to vote against long-held positions paid for by the NRA – even with the president providing cover.
Still, the most recent attacks – especially the racist targeting of “Mexicans” in El Paso – pose political risks to Republicans. President Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric has been cited as a contributing factor to the violence. And that, alone, may convince McConnell to twist arms and tell all – or enough – to fall in line.
But citizens, too, own a responsibility. Yes, all lives do matter. The victims have been – and will be – black, brown, yellow, red and white. They are poor and they are rich, famous and not. They are from different generations and from all religious denominations. All human. All fragile.
On Friday, one of them had a funeral. Margie Reckard had been shot down, along with 21 others, in the El Paso massacre, a target of a white nationalist who feared an “invasion” – as both he and the president like to say.
Her husband, Antonio Basco, worried that he would have to bury his partner of 22 years alone. He invited the public to the service – and hundreds came bearing flowers.
That community’s response feels like, looks like, a small piece of the America we long for.
Now is the time for all Americans to aspire to a principle of justice for all, no matter creed or color or national origin. Gun legislation is immaterial if we cannot find it in our own hearts to push back against hate.
We must find it within ourselves and our communities to stop the malignancy of violence in America which, every day, condemns our national character.
We would like to say that we are better than this. But now, we must prove as much.