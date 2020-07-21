When state and national leaders could have made it mandatory long before Covid-19 raced like a wildfire across our country, seems the idea of wearing a mask to protect others as well as oneself is finally catching on – 140,000 deaths and nearly four million infections later.
First, there were public health officials recommending that citizens wear masks, and then states’ governors, including our own, making it mandatory, though not under the threat of penalty.
Next up were major retailers with stores all across the country. The likes of Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger announced in recent weeks that they would mandate masks at their stores. And their leadership was soon imitated. Just Monday, GoMart Inc. announced that it would require all customers to wear a mask or face covering when visiting any of its company’s 123 stores across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio – effective immediately.
But on Tuesday, the biggest influencer of them all, President Trump, jumped on the bandwagon.
We are not sure whether it was his dismal polling numbers, the science, his medical advisers or a combination of all three, but welcome to the party, Mr. President.
Three months after the president gave up on his daily White House virus briefings – where he once dangerously claimed that injecting people with disinfectant could treat coronavirus – the president returned Tuesday, center stage, and in somber and subdued tones said that the contagion “will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
Trump’s attempt, once again, to confront the crisis and embrace rudimentary public health guidelines marked a remarkable reversal from his approach to the pandemic.
He promised, reading from prepared remarks, that his team was “in the process of developing a strategy that’s going to be very, very powerful.” Details to come.
Trump, of course, spent much of April and May haranguing and threatening governors who did not reopen their economies while, simultaneously, passing off all responsibilities to the states. He resisted calls for his administration and the federal government to play a leading role in managing the crisis.
As a result, those states that kneeled to presidential pressure and reopened aggressively are dealing with a crisis spiraling nearly – if not already – out of control.
In Texas, for example, Covid-19 related hospitalizations on Tuesday rose to the highest level since the pandemic began: 10,848 patients, according to a Houston Chronicle analysis of state data.
The newspaper also reported that there had been a spike in newly reported deaths compared to Monday, adding 57 on Tuesday, bringing its total fatality count to 4,212.
Across the country in California, trying to catch a wave right before it broke on the beach, Gov. Gavin Newsom had been closing bars and indoor dining rooms at restaurants in 19 of the state’s worst-hit counties, affecting 72 percent of the state’s population. He expanded the shutdown last week, ordering the closures statewide, period. For good measure, he shuttered the indoor operations of gyms, malls, hair and nail salons, places of worship and offices for nonessential industries.
And, still, one day after a record-breaking number of new infections, the Golden State surpassed 400,000 overall cases on Tuesday.
The stories are similar in such disparate places as Mississippi, Arizona and Idaho.
Indeed, so much time has been lost in the fight against holding the disease at bay that America’s favorite spectator sport – football – is imperiled from taking the field this fall. On Tuesday, the National Football League announced that 95 players had tested positive for the coronavirus. And over the weekend here in at home, West Virginia University said 28 football players had tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump, for his part, had been unwilling to advocate for wearing masks and social distancing. In fact, he held widely publicized campaign rallies in Tulsa, Okla., and Arizona, ridiculing people who wore masks.
But then Monday happened when he tweeted a picture of himself wearing a mask and writing, “many people say that it is Patriotic.”
Not sure how this about face will play with his base which has been following and mimicking its hero’s behavior all along. But for the good of the country and public health, the president – finally – did the right thing.
And for that, we applaud President Trump.
Now, if he could just help us get our schools open – safely – without threatening to withhold federal funds, if he could demand legislation so that more than 20 million Americans would not lose emergency unemployment benefits when they expire at the end of July, and if he could find a way to pivot on his resistance to funding more testing and contract tracing, well, then we would be duly impressed.
But behind our mask, we are not holding our breath.