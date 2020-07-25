As coronavirus cases spike to record numbers across the nation as well as in our own backyard, and as the target date for the school year approaches, we are growing increasingly concerned that, first and foremost, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in over her head and, second, that education officials at state and local levels are holding privileged conversations and developing detailed plans about how they are handling the opening of classes – at West Virginia University as well as for our elementary and secondary schools.
“Trust us,” they all seem to be saying. “We’ll let you know when you need to know.”
To which we respond, “No, that’s not how it works. It is you who work for us, the citizens. We pay your lunch ticket. And you need to obey open meetings law.”
That’s how we roll.
In an interview on CNN last Sunday, DeVos dodged and weaved, filling time by contending that, as the administration has been saying all along, schools need to re-open. Period. End of discussion.
There were no answers about how her department would respond to a Covid-19 outbreak at a school despite knowing that outbreaks will happen. That responsibility, she said, would be on the institutions themselves.
And maybe that was what members of the West Virginia University Board of Governors were talking about behind closed doors in a suspect executive session on Friday. But we, citizens, do not know because board members met in private.
Maybe they have a plan, maybe they don’t. They are not saying. Here is what they are saying: “It’s none of your business and we will do whatever we damn well please.”
For the record, “pandemic” is not an exception allowed by law to close a public meeting. But WVU’s board has been closing its meetings ever since the pandemic showed up in the spring. Executive sessions are permitted, certainly, and typically they are used to discuss personnel matters, contracts, criminal activity, promotions, awards or a sale of property where confidence is warranted.
But to discuss plans for responding to a pandemic? No. As a West Virginia statute is written, “The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments of government created by them.”
Here, we are just concerned about the kids, their teachers, the janitorial staff, the bus drivers, the coaches and the cafeteria workers – cooks to dishwashers. And we are concerned about their families who will certainly be at greater risk if our schools open – even with a plan.
We want to hear about the details to keep them all safe. It is our government. This is our right. These are our schools and these are our employees.
It is because of people like DeVos that we demand information. In short, she cannot be trusted with decisions that directly affect the health of our kids. She has claimed that children are “stoppers” of the virus, despite health officials saying no such evidence exists.
Here is what we do know. Severe illness from coronavirus is rare among children, and those under 10 don’t seem to contract or spread the virus as often as adults.
But the question of transmission is widely unanswered since schools across the country have been closed since early spring. And it is never a good time to contemplate turning them into petri dishes for scientific study.
Fact is, says Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and a Harvard Medical School professor, “There’s a wide range of studies on kids and the jury’s still out on their role in spreading the virus. But I don’t think there’s evidence to say that they don’t play a role – it’s just the amount of transmission they are capable of compared to adults that’s in question.”
And we do know that kids contract the disease. In Raleigh County alone, of all the confirmed cases of Covid-19 counted, 17.4 percent – about one in six – is under the age of 20. And at WVU, 28 members of its football program have tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
Of course the public has a right and a need to know what is being planned, to examine the details. It may need to make plans of its own.