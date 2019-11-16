It is refreshing to see a state legislator, Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, take the lead in addressing the outrageous cost of insulin. While most politicians on both sides of this country’s great divide, in D.C. and here at home, have failed to find the courage to stand up to Big Pharma and its fat and politically influential profit margins, while they feign ignorance on how to reduce the cost of health care in the U.S., Fleischauer is putting together a bipartisan bus trip to Canada where the insulin can be purchased at a sticker price that neither shocks nor drains the family bank account.
She shouldn’t have much trouble finding candidates in the Mountain State to keep her company on the five-hour trip north – and for that reason alone, other elected officials in state and federal government ought to jump on the bus, legislatively if not literally.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.5 percent of the West Virginia population has diabetes, one of the highest rates in the country. The state also claims the highest diabetes death rate.
But this is not just a West Virginia issue. Over the last 35 years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people in the world with diabetes has quadrupled to 400 million.
While the increase in diabetes can partly be attributed to rising life expectancy and population growth, it is driven predominantly by obesity and lack of exercise, which contribute to Type 2 diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes – an autoimmune disease that typically begins in childhood and destroys the body’s ability to make insulin – has also increased by about 3 percent a year.
People with uncontrolled diabetes face premature death, blindness, strokes, foot amputations and other consequences of high blood sugar levels.
Locally, Kelly Crist’s daughter was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 7 years old. Even with Medicaid chipping in, Crist pays a large chunk of cash for insulin each and every month. She once called a local pharmacy to check the price of one vial and was stunned to learn that, without the cushion of insurance, it was $336.
Most people use multiple vials a month, Crist knows, as does Robin Reck who has been a diabetic for 13 years. “Right now, I pay $1,500 a month for my insulin, and my pump supplies, which aren’t covered through the insurance,” she said.
When Allan Sizemore was first diagnosed with diabetes eight years ago, he was laying down a $78 copay. Now, it’s around $600, he said – and that’s with insurance coverage.
Those are just three stories in a state overrun by diabetes. There are hundreds of thousands just like them – and some 30 million people across the U.S.
So why does it take a bus trip to the Canadian border to drive home the point that legislative and congressional action is needed?
We could wait, of course, for a WHO program to take hold – even though that is at least a couple years off. The WHO is seeking to duplicate the success of widening global access to HIV drugs via generics. Around the turn of the millennium, an average of nearly 7,000 Africans were dying of AIDS every day because they could not afford the annual $15,000 price tag being charged by Western drug companies for medicines that would effectively treat HIV. Now the drugs are made internationally in the generics industries, and they cost less than $75 a year, according to a story in The New York Times.
About 80 percent of the people in the world, according to the article, are taking the less expensive drugs these days.
In other words, competition works – as does the program.
Now, the WHO is targeting insulin prices, planning development, production and testing of generic versions of the drug. But again, the effort is just now getting up and running.
Another effort at the state level – this one in Colorado and more immediate – offers our own state legislators a way to make their mark here at home.
In May, Colorado capped the price of insulin in the state, limiting its cost to no more than a $100 copay per month.
Cigna, too, is getting involved. It and its pharmacy benefit, Express Scripts, have developed a program that caps the 30-day cost of insulin at $25.
Federal fixes to reduce insulin prices have also been proposed – but await action.
Our state and federal lawmakers could make life better for hundreds of thousands of people here in West Virginia right now just by having the temerity to stare down the big pharmaceuticals.
We hope they find the courage and the motivation to do so.
Kelly Crist’s daughter – before her Medicaid runs out – is counting on them.