No, Gov. Greg Abbott. The school shooting in your great state of Texas on Tuesday was not “incomprehensible” as you said during a press conference on the day that 19 school children and two teachers were slaughtered in their classroom in the little town of Uvalde.
This was on your watch, governor, you knew it was coming and you chose to do nothing to prevent it.
The assailant was yet another troubled 18-year-old kid who was carrying an AR-15 he had just bought, legally, for his birthday. We know him. He is one of us. He is the kid who we keep on eye on, who lives across the street. We have seen him before at Virginia Tech, at Sandy Hook, at Parkland, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and, yes, at Columbine – back in 1999. He is Eric Harris. He is Dylan Klebold. Same guy.
We are Americans, governor. We know the history. We have come to know the scenes, circumstances, storylines and the perpetrators – especially those guys.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
And this does not just happen at our schools. It happens at supermarkets, at a gay nightclub, in a rail yard, at a birthday party, a massage parlor, a convenience store, a synagogue and churches. It happens at a WalMart, a Waffle House and at a FedEx warehouse. Remember the outdoors country-western music concert in Las Vegas when bullets were raining down from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500? How about the movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight screening of the film The Dark Knight Rises?
We understand how these things happen, governor, because they happen so damn often with deadly, devastating and predictable outcomes – and they happen most everywhere you can imagine along our normal walks of life. And we let it happen. We have chosen, collectively, some odd notion of the Second Amendment, written by slave-holding white guys in colonial America, over the promise of children in the here and now – in this particular instance, a room full of fourth graders, 9- and 10-year-olds, classmates, friends, cousins, best buddies forever. All dead now, along with two teachers, their blood spilled across the classroom floor, splattered and sprayed on its walls by the deadly force of bullets flying from an AR-15. Funerals are being planned, broken bodies are being stitched back together and small caskets are being prepared.
This was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
That was when I was certain America would take action, that our Congress would pass gun-control laws to make sure these guys would never, ever, be able to arm themselves as if going to war. Dead kids, 20 of them, would speak from the grave.
And I was wrong.
In the intervening years, more mass shootings, more unnecessary deaths and loss and grieving and outrage. That is the America we know, governor. We have been here before and we know we will be here again. Won’t be long.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 43 mass shootings in the U.S. since May 1. Yes, in just this month alone. Abbott knows it, too. This is just another point, another nondescript dot on a linear graph of mass shootings in the U.S. and it’s not the last.
Abbott ain’t stupid and this is not his first rodeo, not his first massacre. Elected in 2015, he remembers the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017 when a gunman killed 26 people, including an unborn child, and injured 20 others.
He remember that in 2018 a 17-year-old student opened fire on 23 fellow students and school staff at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 of them – eight students and two teachers.
Another year passes and more of the same. In 2019 a gunman kills 23 people and injures 23 others at a Walmart in El Paso. The shooter later admitted he was targeting Mexicans.
Again and again.
Abbott has seen it all. He knows. And he couldn’t care less. He does not care about the kids. Or about human life, really. He cares only about his hold on political power. And that’s it.
On Tuesday, after the shooting, a local pastor in Uvalde discovered that some school children had sought shelter in a nearby funeral home. They were there, rocking themselves, holding each other and screaming.
Soon enough, there will be other children in funeral homes across the city, their broken bodies stitched back together, laying in impossibly small caskets.
It does not have to be this way. But this is where we are, America, dressing up for another funeral.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.