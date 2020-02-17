Members of the Mercer County Planning Commission are still working on a draft dilapidated buildings ordinance which, if adopted by the county commission would give local officials more authority to deal with burned-out structures that have been left standing.
The planning commission is still working on the proposed ordinance. Once a plan is finalized, it would then be presented to the commission for final approval. Like other ordinances considered by the county commission, three public hearings would have to be conducted before the commissioners could vote on whether to implement it or not.
The cities of Bluefield and Princeton already have ordinances in the books to handle dilapidated buildings in their city limits. But the commissioners likely face an uphill battle when it comes to a county ordinance, as some citizens tend to view such an ordinance as a move toward zoning.
But adopting an ordinance that provides a way for the county to remove structures that are dilapidated and pose a threat to public safety isn’t a textbook example of zoning. And the commissioners argue that if traditional zoning were ever enacted in the county, it would be done just for specific areas, including business districts, not the entire county.
The county has been looking at the dilapidated building ordinances being used in other areas, commissioner Greg Puckett said.
“I’ve reached out to Raleigh County and the other commissioners have as well,” Puckett told the Daily Telegraph last week. “They have an ordinance there that really takes care of a lot of it and they have some funding mechanisms to kind of move that forward as well.”
A county ordinance would give the commission more authority to deal with dilapidated, burned-out structures that have been left standing. For example, if a property owner receives an insurance settlement after a building burned, the owner would have to use that money to raze the property “or at least get it up to qualifying standards,” Puckett stated.
“Otherwise, that property could be obtained by the county, placed on a lien and we could either charge it back to the owner or go ahead and raze that structure if funds allow and clean that area up,” Puckett said. “That ordinance is the key.”
The county commission is watching another piece of legislation on the state level that would also help provide funding for demolitions. State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is in the process of moving forward a bill that will create a statewide program for cleaning up dilapidated structures.
So the state measure, if adopted by the Legislature, also could help with problems on the local level.
There is no question that dilapidated structures are a problem across Mercer County. Many have fallen into a state of disrepair and pose a threat to public safety. So a county ordinance certainly merits consideration.
If and when a local ordinance is drafted, the commission will need to take steps to properly educate the public about it. The commissioners also will have to actively seek public input on such a plan, and this includes holding official public hearings so that all concerned citizens will have an opportunity to provide input regarding such an ordinance.