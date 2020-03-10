As the 2020 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature was grinding to a close Saturday night, already there were rumblings of how this session was a “do-nothing” affair leading into a major election.
Three major parts of the Republican leadership’s agenda – ending greyhound racing subsidies, cutting business and inventory taxes and establishing an intermediate court of appeals – all went down to defeat, despite Republicans holding solid majorities in both the House and Senate, as well as the governorship.
While some on both sides of the aisle will say this shows signs of Republican weakness, on the contrary it shows signs of the strength of bipartisanship in a democracy.
Those three bills would have passed if not for independent-thinking Republicans who chose a different path than their leadership. Likewise, it took Democratic legislators to sometimes challenge the norm and vote their conscience.
What has unfolded in Charleston, while perhaps not as dramatic as some had hoped, actually is what good government is supposed to be about: Discussion, debate, deliberation and then majority vote rule.
But that majority doesn’t have to be one party over another. It should be what lawmakers think is best for their constituents.
It is deliberate by design, as our Founding Fathers intended great thought to be the standard when addressing the nation’s problems. And since states followed the federal lead in establishing much of their own constitutions, a similar format is in place.
And in most cases this legislative session, West Virginia lawmakers appeared to get things right.
There was overwhelming support for House Speaker Roger Hanshaw’s main bill, the West Virginia Impact Fund, which is designed to enable further economic development and job growth.
Hanshaw’s proposal had great merit and thus earned the support of both parties in the House and Senate. Out of 100 representatives and 34 senators, only seven voted against the final bill, which Gov. Justice is expected to sign into law.
Likewise, once there was some further discussion and debate, lawmakers were poised to pass a budget that included significant funding increases for the state’s struggling foster care system, as well as a funding mechanism to address a backlog of providing care assistance to those who are developmentally disabled.
Both of those issues were on Gov. Jim Justice’s agenda, and we applaud those who moved efforts forward to help some of the West Virginians most in need.
Other bills didn’t survive legislative review, including changes to the medical marijuana law that would have allowed leaf cannabis to be available. That effort was defeated on the last day when the House Rules Committee basically tabled the bill for further consideration.
But like the elimination of greyhound subsidies and business and inventory taxes, as well as establishment of an intermediate court, all these issues can be brought up again next year after further review and study.
Sometimes in today’s information-overload, instant-gratification society, we lose sight of the importance of a deliberate approach when key decisions must be made.
Seldom are things as simple as proponents like to make them seem or as nefarious as opponents will claim.
In the middle, there is common ground to be found. And it is on this ground that a state can prosper and a nation live on.
Editor’s note: “Other Voices” does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Register-Herald.