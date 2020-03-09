One of the more interesting bills to be introduced during the 2020 legislative session was a measure that would require school children in West Virginia to learn how to write in cursive.
For those of us who are older, cursive writing isn’t anything new. We sign our personal checks, property records and other important documents in cursive. Those of us who actually still write letters to friends or loved ones (as opposed to sending a text message or greetings through Facebook Messenger) might even sign our names in cursive.
But for our younger generation, including those from the so-called millennial and Gen-Z age groups, writing in cursive is all but a foreign concept. These youngsters did most of their writing on keyboards. They grew up with Google, Facebook, Twitter and other popular social media apps. They communicate via text messages, Facebook Messenger and other forms of modern technology.
Over the years, the importance assigned to cursive writing changed as communications technology changed. Typewriters gave people the ability to draft letters and documents in print. This technology was enhanced when personal computers and word processing systems became available. Now text messaging is one of the most popular forms of communication.
Sadly, teaching cursive writing has been optional for many states across the country for about a decade or more now, and the 2010 federal Common Core standards did not include cursive instruction. Thus, many young people were never taught how to write in cursive.
Nowadays, if you ask a member of this younger generation to sign their name in cursive, you might get a puzzled look from them.
House Bill 4089, which passed the House by an overwhelming 87 to 8 margin, was certainly well intended. It was sponsored by Del. Rodney Pyles, a Democrat from Monongalia County. Similar measures now requiring that cursive writing be taught in school are in effect in 21 other states.
Alabama passed a law requiring it in 2016. That same year, Louisiana passed its own cursive law. Others like Arkansas, Virginia, California, Florida and North Carolina have similar laws. So why not West Virginia?
Supporters of the measure point to the fact that research indicates learning cursive writing increases brain development and fine motor skills.
Furthermore, a study published in 2012 that examined the writing habits of Canadian second-grade students found that youngsters learning cursive benefited more in their work than students who only learned print, as The Christian Science Monitor reported at that time.
We see no harm in encouraging young people to learn how to write in cursive. It’s something that everyone — regardless of their age — should know how to do.
While technology and the way we communicate may be constantly evolving, we believe there is still room for cursive handwriting. We should all be able to — at the very least — sign our names in cursive.