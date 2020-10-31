President Trump punctuates his dismissive regard for Covid-19 by saying that America is “rounding the turn” on tackling the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus. He’s been saying this for months, and continues now at his raucous campaign rallies that are, as has been documented, turning into superspreader events as the nation hits daily records for the number of new Covid cases. On Friday, it was 98,000. Yes, a new high.
This all started, of course, with the president telling us long ago that the disease would just go away, that it would magically disappear – to zero, he said.
That was, as of this writing, some 9.1 million infections and 230,336 deaths ago. He has lost all credibility on the matter.
On the other hand, the nation’s leading health experts say the country is heading into a long and potentially deadly winter. Given what we know as we close the accounting for October, we side with science in this pitched battle. And that’s the foxhole West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ought to be fighting from.
Justice, of course, has his own sayings, as we all know. Some ready for prime time. Others, not so much. The most often repeated during the pandemic? Well, a leading candidate would be, “We have to run to the fire.” He says that to the TV cameras when informed that there is yet another outbreak somewhere in the state – at a nursing home, a church, a college, a school, a prison, a community. It is a pure reactionary policy if not political theater, of course, getting ahead of nothing, especially the virus.
But where he has been running lately – just check his schedule – has not been to any Covid fires around the state, water hose in hand, but to one staged appearance after another to dole out state or federal dollars to projects that he claims as his own, celebrating hundreds of new phantom jobs just over the horizon, all of it right ahead of an election.
Remember the $84 billion China Energy Investment Corp. deal from 2017? Justice doesn’t talk much about that these days.
What he does talk about is the here and now and how he cares about every last West Virginian. On Oct. 24, by way of example, he announced that he allocated $25 million in CARES Act money to help families in need to cover their utility bills. Well, that money was available in June, records show. Why did the governor hold onto it for so long? Why make the announcement two weeks ahead of an election?
Go ahead, take a stab.
Listen, we are all on board with Justice when he sends the troops out to test, test and test some more. The more we test, the better chance we have of isolating the disease and reducing it to less than the total catastrophe it could be.
But he could and should be doing more. And, given the number of unofficial campaign events he has scheduled these past several weeks – all courtesy of taxpayer expense – it is no small thing to suggest that the governor could have been better employed in working for people who now have to wonder who next in their family, their school, their old-folks home is going to get felled by this terrible disease.
That mask mandate the governor issued back in the spring? It is a joke. It went unenforced and, as such, largely ignored. As such, the governor missed an opportunity to flatten the curve of infections in the early days of the pandemic.
Look at us now.
On Saturday, the state added 470 confirmed Covid cases, a day after setting a daily record with 524 cases on Friday.
Also on Saturday, the DHHR report said we had 5,177 active cases – yet another record.
The cumulative daily positive test rate of 2.91 percent? The highest it has been since April.
All of this in a state where social distancing is built into the landscape and the populations of one hollow after another.
But perhaps the most concerning news coming from the DHHR these days is that its color-coded map – used to show the relative transmissions rate of Covid – now has fewer schools forced to use distance learning this coming week compared with last. How is that even possible as cases have been spiking and setting records for weeks?
Well, yes, awhile back the governor put his fingers on the scales of science so that kids could go back to school and high school athletes could play their games – all ahead of an upcoming election.
What the governor has not done in all of this time is to take tough but direct action to shut this virus down.
What the governor can work on now – or perhaps after the Tuesday election – is to hammer out a plan to turn the corner in 2021, laying a foundation upon which we can build back business activity and have complete confidence that our schools and nursing homes are a whole heck of a lot safer than they are now, that kids can be back in the classroom five days a week.
Yes, all the stats show that the U.S., and quite possibly West Virginia, is headed into a cold and dark winter in regards to this pandemic. We already know that there are those who will not come out on the other side whole, healthy or even alive.
That’s what the science tells us – like it or not.
But none of this will get solved at yet another staged event where the primary beneficiary is the governor himself.