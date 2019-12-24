The Congress of the United States passed a massive spending bill last week, and included in that bill is language that will help fix pensions and health care for coal miners.
The measure is helping to ensure that the 1974 United Mine Workers of America Pension Plan won’t become insolvent.
We applaud this measure by our government to make sure the hard-working men and women employed in the coal industry get what is rightfully theirs.
The Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019 will amend the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 to transfer funds in excess of the amounts needed to meet existing obligations under the Abandoned Mine Land fund to the 1974 Pension Plan to prevent its insolvency.
The measure will also amend the Coal Act to include 2018 and 2019 bankruptcies in the miners’ health care fix that passed in 2017. These actions will secure the pensions of 92,000 coal miners and protect health care benefits for 13,000 miners and their health care.
However, there is still work to be done.
While this measure protects coal miners, who undoubtedly deserve the protection, it does little to protect other retired workers.
In July, the House of Representatives approved the Butch Lewis Act, a sweeping reform for multiemployer pension plans, 264-to-169, and if the Senate would take the bill up, it could help protect many more Americans. It would help approximately 1.3 million Americans who worked in other industries protect their pensions.
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., recently issued a statement urging the Senate to include this legislation in the spending package as well.
“Now, after working for decades as ironworkers, truck drivers or auto workers, their planned retirements are in jeopardy,” Neal said. “After forgoing pay raises to save for their futures, these Americans face financial uncertainty at a time when they are often unable to return to the workforce.”
Although the Butch Lewis Act has not yet been included in the spending package, to the Senate’s credit, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., last month put forward their own proposal to help fix multiemployer pension plans.
We firmly believe that, while the protection for miners’ pensions is important and a step in the right direction, no American should have to worry about the status of their pension, regardless of their industry.
We hope to see Congress work together for the good of the American people and protect our pensions, regardless of politics or industry.