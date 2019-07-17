Can someone tell us why anyone with more than a pair of operative brain cells would go on a vandalizing tear through The Park at East Park, ripping up what the city has put together for the enjoyment of the general public?
This is one of the reasons we here in Beckley can’t always enjoy our community, why we can’t always have nice things – too many miscreants without a conscience trashing public property for the sake of what, a late-night thrill?
Goodness gracious, people, get a life.
Now, the city will have to spend tax dollars to put the park pieces back in place – money that could have gone, should have gone, to other worthy and needed improvements elsewhere in the parks system.
Our tolerance for this kind of behavior is exactly zero. We applaud city officials for offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever did this.
In a story in Tuesday’s Register-Herald, Jessica Farrish reported that a new basketball court at East Park had recently been defaced and that someone had strewn garbage across the green space.
Vandals had also destroyed a trash receptacle, which Mayor Rob Rappold said cost $700.
Among neighborhood parks, The Park has been the city’s prize since 2017, when the city Parks and Recreation Department sunk $300,000 of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funds into a remake of the space at Broadway and Prince streets.
The unanticipated windfall enabled the city to think big – and officials did their due diligence, reaching out to park neighbors to ask what they wanted, what they envisioned. A place to host reunions and birthday parties were wishes that rated high as did a sports field and improved basketball courts.
The city installed a $150,000 giant play toy that is 100 percent accessible to children with disabilities along with adding heavy-duty trash receptacles and the other accommodating playground equipment.
“That’s what a city does for its citizens, especially the children,” said Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker.
“A lot of thought was put into it, because we want our citizens to have what other bigger cities, have – the resources, the recreational opportunities that other cities have,” she said.
And now, in part, The Park has been trashed.
Rappold reported that Beckley Police Department is investigating, as well it should.
We would like to think that the city would not have to install security cameras for the sake of identifying vandals in the future, but that just may have to be a consideration.
Again, an expenditure that could be better spent elsewhere.
“This is especially frustrating because (The Park at East Park) is our newest and highest-profile neighborhood park showpiece, and one we are so proud of,” Rappold said.
Unfortunately, vandalism in city parks is nothing new, especially so at Freedom Park and New River Park – both larger parks that serve all of the city instead of a specific neighborhood.
Baker did not have an estimate of the most recent vandalism at The Park, but said ongoing issues with litter, defacement and destruction of park equipment are continuing problems. Clearly, there are people in our city whose definition of entertainment runs counter to all standards of civic-minded behavior.
We hope the reward money helps find the culprits – and they get their faces published in your favorite daily newspaper – and we hope all people learn to treat our city’s parks as the public treasure that they are.