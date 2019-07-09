High humidity. Abundant thunderstorms. Bugs biting and breeding at an enormous rate. Oh yes, it’s a very special season in the mountains of Appalachia.
Time to go camping.
For some families it is a yearly tradition. Others occasionally embark on the primitive quest in an effort to dial down and go low-tech.
Whatever the motive, adventure is sure to await.
We were a camping family.
Growing up, it was common for Mom and Dad to grab a couple of tents, fill a cooler with hot dogs and toss all five kids in the back of the car for a weekend adventure on the banks of the New River.
Dad always enjoyed the sunny days spent fishing; Mom, probably not so much. It was as if she moved from her customary position in front of the stove to one beside the campfire, which was built on a solid foundation of river grit.
The struggle to keep food clean was real.
We kids loved the experience. Two to three days spent completely outside. We could run, yell, splash in the rapids and eat foods topped with mustard, ketchup and a sprinkling of sand.
● ● ●
It’s key to note there is a difference between family camping and formal, organizational camping.
Yes, I also spent time in the woods as a Girl Scout.
As an elementary school student, scouting was a favorite activity for many of the girls at my rural elementary school.
We grew up on the tales of Laura Ingalls Wilder, so learning outdoor skills – and putting them to the test – made us feel like starring characters in our own pioneer drama.
But like many things, perception and reality were quite different.
This became abundantly clear on the first night at Girl Scout camp when my tent mates and I got in trouble for walking barefoot through the woods to the latrine.
Apparently, we could have been bitten by a snake or stepped on something sharp. (Like the Ingalls clan worried about snakes while homesteading on the prairie.)
Whatever.
The punishment was a day spent cleaning lanterns.
● ● ●
Our Girl Scout camp also had a swimming pool and modern showers – although one was used much more than the other.
I recall asking a counselor why we only had one real shower, with soap and shampoo, during our week away. The mumbled response was something to the effect of, “You go swimming every day … it’s like a bath.”
Is it any surprise I grew up to have OCD issues with public swimming pools.
● ● ●
There was a caveat to the daily swims. Picky eaters could lose that privilege.
I learned this on the day I faced down two stewed prunes.
Camp can be a tough place for kids whose favorite fare is toast and grilled cheese sandwiches – kids who don’t want their taste buds to explore the unknown but, instead, prefer the simple, commonplace flavors of home.
Mom and I discussed my selective food preferences prior to embarking for camp. I vowed I would attempt to eat the fare put before me.
And I did try.
I ate runny eggs and barely cooked bacon. I smiled and enthusiastically chowed down when handed a hot dog whose label and beef content were unknown. And I did not complain once about the variety of green veggies plopped on my plate in the serving line.
But the prunes – well, that’s where I had to draw the line. There was no way that dark purple mush was passing through my lips.
The counselor told me I had to eat them. I politely replied, “No, I can’t.”
When lunch ended all the other kids ran off to play. I was banished to my spot at the table with a dire moratorium: Eat the prunes or no swimming. It was a tough choice, but I stood my ground – for myself and picky eaters everywhere.
Hours later, the other campers were ready to head to bed. I was still at the lunch table, cutting my prunes into minuscule pieces and moving them around on the plate.
The counselor, perhaps as tired as I was, pretended the prune mutilation was evidence I had actually eaten the stewed bites from Satan’s buffet and released me on my way.
To this day, I have not yet eaten a prune.
● ● ●
Fortunately, family camping did not involve nasty side dishes. Potato chips were the preferred complement to burgers and dogs cooked on the fire or grill.
It is my hope that today’s kids are now continuing to enjoy this tradition of eating unhealthy fare in an environment of woodland discomfort.
Sweltering days, cold nights and flying, blood-sucking insects can do wonders in building a child’s self-esteem and confidence.
Why go camping?
Because it’s quality time revolving around family, simplicity and the ability to rise above inconveniences for the greater good of a cold, burnt burger served up with lukewarm bottled water.
It’s family members in a confined space at their best, and worst.
What could be better than that?