It is not often a project includes so many ways to improve a community, all wrapped into one, but the planned Children’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley seems to be set to do just that.
It will revitalize one of our beautiful older buildings, the 104-year-old former Masonic Temple at Ninth and Market streets, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. It will bring another draw to downtown Parkersburg. And it will provide that ever-elusive “something to do” for families with young kids.
In fact, it sounds as though the museum will not just be something to do, but an important part of the education of our young people as they learn and play in an environment aimed at building science, technology, engineering, art and math skills, with a nod toward the history of our local industries. (And, we hope, an eye toward the industries of the future.)
Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce was correct to praise the Ross Foundation for its plan.
“The Ross family and foundation have been tremendous partners in our community for generations,” he said. “And their recent project is one that will provide a needed service to our youth.”
Though it is a couple of years away – the grand opening is planned for 2021 – the knowledge that such a feature is coming to downtown Parkersburg should inspire other great ideas for the community.
Kudos to the Ross Foundation for working to bring it to life.
