For a few years, Ohio served as a model for other states in how not to do charter schools. That is changing.
When Buckeye State policymakers permitted charter schools – institutions operated privately but receiving government funding – they went overboard in exempting them from oversight. That opened the door to profit-making enterprises such as the now closed and discredited Electronic Classroom of the Future. Students in such schools were harmed rather than helped.
Tighter regulations and oversight have driven some charters out. There are now 14 percent fewer than in the 2013-14 school year.
Those that stayed are better, however. Accountability standards require performance rather than merely collecting state funds – and that is how charters should work.