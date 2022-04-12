Maybe Gov. Jim Justice does not always hear himself speak, that, at times when he is not fully briefed he resorts to Jim Speak and Jimisms, ad-libbing, words tumbling out of his mouth in no apparent structure, just making it up as he goes. Often, the obvious contradictions in messaging escape him.
On Monday, responding to the sudden resignation, some are reporting the firing, of the highly respected deputy secretary of the DHHR, Jeremiah Samples, the governor said the Department of Health and Human Resources has had problems for decades. And, indeed, that is true.
And then the two-term governor – who has been in office since early 2017 – said he would fix the DHHR. On Monday, he said that.
So now, all of a sudden, in a day, our governor is back in the game. Forget the past five years. Forget the recent legislative session that produced a bill to split the agency – only for the governor to veto it. Forget all of the time he spent on the road with Babydog, the governor’s English Bulldog, in a losing vaccination marketing campaign instead of doing the hard work of governing. Forget the nights spent on the sidelines, coaching the Greenbrier East High School boys basketball team instead of coming up with answers to troubled agencies. Forget ancient and well documented issues with information technology at the DHHR, staffing shortages, finances, the status of foster children sent out of state for institutional care and around 7,000 kids in the system here in the state.
Forget that the agency has been left to rot all these years, ignored and neglected.
Forget the abuse that children in the state’s foster care system have faced.
Now, the governor was going to apply a fix. In a heartbeat.
Presto change-o.
Samples, who had won plaudits from both sides of the political aisle in Charleston for his work at the state agency, did not go quietly out the back door. He shared a sobering account of the mountains of issues left unattended at the agency.
And, in our reading, he made it clear that his former boss, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch, ought to be held accountable for the dilapidated condition of services and staffing.
“Despite having an allocated budget of $7.5 BILLION, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and Commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas,” Samples wrote in a prepared statement.
“Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.
“While the answers to these problems are complex, solutions must be found,” Samples wrote. “As a society, we can never forget that every statistic is a real person. We must do better.”
Conveniently enough, both Crouch and Justice said they could not get into the details of Samples’ exit and grievances.
“This is a personnel issue,” said Crouch.
“I’m not going to get into personnel matters,” said Justice, saying he did not know many of the details behind Samples’ departure even though it happened last Thursday – and this was Monday.
For context, about a month ago, at the time of the veto, the governor said he was pulling out all stops “to address and correct the very real issues within DHHR.”
At that time, Justice said he wanted to take a deeper look at every aspect of how a division of DHHR would look and function, promising that his administration would collaborate with national experts and industry leaders for a top-to-bottom review.
“We will work to develop a plan to address any and all problems, which may very well require a full reorganization of the agency.”
No word on Monday on how that effort was coming along. Only that, in a new pledge, the governor said he would fix DHHR’s problems.
What we know is what we have heard – from within the agency itself.
“We’re already pretty much at our breaking point and I don’t know how much further that rubber band can stretch before it snaps,” said Jeff Pack, commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, to members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families late last year.
Perhaps the governor did not take note of Pack’s testimony. And, during the legislative session, he certainly did not avail himself to address issues as they arose in the legislation, did not offer to help write a bill that he could sign at the end of the day – or even engage in a conversation about how to make the agency more responsible to the people it served.
Not until Monday when it was all blowing up in his face.
And now we are expected to believe – if you listened to the word salad the governor served up Monday – that the governor has this.
Not to worry, right?
