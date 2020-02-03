When existing providers expand their facilities, the longer waiting time that is normally associated with the development of all-new campgrounds or ATV facilities can be significantly reduced. That’s why we applaud the planned expansion of the Buffalo Trail ATV Resort in Bluewell.
Buffalo Trail is one of the most recognized ATV resorts in Mercer County. Local businessman Gordon Lusk purchased the resort, on Lorton Lick Road, in 2018 after former owner Seth Peters passed away.
Peters built the resort and opened it in 2014, with business growing every year and continuing to do so.
“Business is booming,” manager Jenni Stamper told the Daily Telegraph last week, adding that reservations are pouring in for this year with March and April almost fully booked already.
That increase in business is why Lusk says he plans to expand.
Four new lodges, accommodating 15 to 20 in each lodge, are planned and should be open by July.
A store with camping supplies, ATV accessories, gasoline and food is also in the works and is expected to be completed by July along with a two-bay ATV-UTV car wash.
The resort already offers 31 full-amenity cabins and 11 tree houses with a variety of accommodations. Four “ultimate tree houses” with full amenities are available as well as two “tiny sky places” and rustic tree houses for the summer months.
A restaurant is also open at the resort Thursday through Saturday evenings for dinner, featuring about 30 microbrew beverages from around the state as well as a full menu, including buffalo burgers.
Buffalo Trail Resort is a popular lodging destination for riders of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. Once the planned expansion project is completed later this summer, it will mean that even more ATV tourists will be able to plan their outdoor adventures in Mercer County in the years ahead.
We look forward to the start of construction on this all-important expansion project. It is another win for the region’s ATV tourism engine.
In order to keep growing, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail will need additional beds and campgrounds for ATV riders in the years ahead.