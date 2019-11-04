Mercer County lost a longtime friend and advocate Oct. 27 when 88-year-old Robert E. “Bob” Holroyd passed away after serving his city, his county, his state and his country.
When word of Holroyd’s passing reached the Mercer County Courthouse, everyone from judges to administrative assistants remembered an outstanding attorney known throughout the region for his legal knowledge and his work ethic, often working a full work week as well has half-days on weekends.
He often expressed his love of the law and the U.S. Constitution by saying that he had never worked a day in his life.
Besides serving the area’s residents with his skill in the courts, Holroyd also served them when he became the Mercer County prosecutor from 1965 to 1967 and was later voted to the West Virginia House of Delegates. He also served his country earlier in life when he volunteered for the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict.
To the West Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies, Holroyd was a friend of officers who often shared his knowledge and advice. He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He helped prepare new state troopers by teaching Criminal Law and Procedure classes and West Virginia Basic Police Science Courses at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute.
One aspect friends kept mentioning upon word of Holroyd’s passing was the fact he was always a gentleman, a man always ready to share his experience, his knowledge and even a joke or two. He was very well versed in the law, and he would surprise and delight people with his ability to recall historic facts and dates that often eluded others.
More than one person said that Mercer County has lost both a friend and a champion. He helped many people as a lawyer and as a representative in Charleston. He worked with the West Virginia School Building Authority, the Mercer County 911 Committee, was an active member in the Princeton Rotary Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars–VFW, American Legion, Elks, Moose, and the Mercer County West Virginia’s State Bar Associations.
Holroyd’s service to Mercer County and the entire state was recognized when Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia state flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Mercer County to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday.
It was an exceptional honor for one of West Virginia’s exceptional public servants.