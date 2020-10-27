We’re all used to the idea that each day’s headlines seem to begin and end with Donald Trump. Over the last two weeks, the nomination of and confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have come awfully close to putting her name before the public more often than that of the president who picked her. And Lindsey Graham’s performance as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, despite the praise he received from Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s ranking member, has raised serious questions about the president’s personal motives in the Barrett nomination.
Granted, her far-right credentials raise concerns about Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act and its protections for pre-existing conditions, the future of labor unions and related worker rights in the nation, even America’s long history of checks on corporate consolidation, beginning with the Sherman Act in 1890. But with the Nov. 3 election one week away, there’s serious likelihood that President Trump’s insistence she be confirmed before that date confirms his intent to challenge the legitimacy of the election itself.
She was confirmed on Monday night on a narrow 52-48 Senate vote.
A most telling moment in the Barrett hearings occurred right at the beginning when Chairman Graham asked her to explain “in plain English” her avowed stance as an “Originalist” in the shadow of her former mentor Antonin Scalia. She explained that she subscribed to the idea that the Constitution should be read and interpreted according to its text (what it says) and the intent of the framers who drafted it. That’s how Scalia defined the term as well.
The problem Originalism creates? It contradicts entirely the role for the Supreme Court intended by these same framers, James Madison especially. Madison agreed not at all with the idea of judicial supremacy, claimed by John Marshall in 1803 and accepted since then by most Americans. Indeed, the heat surrounding judicial confirmation hearings of late, beginning with the Robert Bork confrontation in 1987 and continuing through those for Bret Kavanaugh and Barrett, speaks volumes about the right of the Supreme Court “to say what the law is” (to quote Chief Justice Marshall). It reminds us as well that public attention to Originalism did not begin with Antonin Scalia, but with the failed Bork nomination in 1987.
Robert Bork’s 1984 lecture on “Tradition and Morality in Constitutional Law” featured his affirmation that “the framers’ intentions with respect to freedoms are the sole legitimate premise from which constitutional analysis may proceed.” By the time he published his influential book “The Tempting of America” in 1990, Bork’s focus on the original-intent variant of the concept had expanded to include “what the public of that time would have understood the words to mean.” Despite what to some would constitute splitting hairs, it’s important to credit Bork’s idea of Originalism as being quite different from what many conservatives have tried to make of it since. Bork’s priority always was to check what he believed was the excess power judicial activism brought to the Supreme Court by adding law-making to its constitutional repertoire. But he did not condone efforts by fellow conservatives to replace liberal activism on the Court with their own. Rather, his intent remained always to limit the power of the Court to what the Constitution assigned to it.
James Madison, along with Thomas Jefferson and others, believed it was the people, not the Court, who should have this right to determine what the law is. Separation of powers and checks and balances aside, Madison wrote, the idea of republicanism depended on “the censorial power (of) the people over the government, and not in the government over the people.”
Indeed, in the 29 Federalist Papers Madison wrote, he mentioned the Court in only one, No. 39, and limited its active role in the new government to that of adjudicating conflicts between the states and new federal government. Other than that, Madison envisioned no other constitutional role for the Court, most especially the judicial supremacy he saw as contrary to the “deliberative democracy” he believed to be the heart and soul of republicanism.
“The people who are the authors of this blessing (individual liberty) must also be its guardians,” he wrote. Those who believe that government must have power over the people “must be told that the ultimate authority ... resides in the people alone.”
Seems to me a true “Originalist” would have to take seriously the words of the man who wrote the Constitution of the United States.
— Dr. O’Brien is Executive Director of The Virtual Center for Study of the Constitution and Civic Responsibility, based in Beckley.