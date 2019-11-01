In 2015, when esteemed Harrison County Judge John Lewis Marks Jr. created the Adult Drug Court he had already seen the scourge that drugs had made in the lives of many of the people who had come before him.
He and others were looking for an alternative to help those afflicted overcome and find some normalcy in life.
Parole Officer Melanie Edmond, who has been with the program since its beginning, has seen the ups and downs of those who go through the program, which is far from easy to complete.
“The successes are few … We can only guide them and provide the tools. It’s all in their hands what they do with it. We provide the structure. If they don’t want the structure, sadly that’s where our failures come in. They don’t succeed,” Edmond said.
Staff Writer JoAnn Snoderly shared the stories of two women, one who has graduated the program and another who soon will. Their stories paint a picture of despair turned to hope, of a life once lost only to be found again.
Judge Christopher McCarthy, who took over the Adult Drug Court Program for Marks in January 2017 after the longtime judge retired, told Snoderly these types of successes make the program worth it.
“If you’re looking at it just as a dollars and cents type of valuation, or even if you’re looking at it as just as a percentage of successful graduates, you might be less encouraged by it,” he said.
“If you start putting a cost on what it would be for them to remain in the lifestyle they were in to society, then you realize we have some really huge returns on these treatment courts.”
People who were once headed for complete failure, leaving a wave of personal and family destruction in their wake, are finding their way thanks to the efforts of the drug court program.
“It is not an easy program. It’s not something you can just slide through,” he said. “If you’re able to be honest with the court, the treatment team and, most importantly, with yourself, there’s hope.”
Snoderly’s telling of Melissa Carter’s story probably best sums up the victories that can be won with a drug court program.
“I grew up around addiction. My mother was an addict. I never had a family,” Carter told Snoderly. “(My mother) died of a drug overdose, so I really had it in my mind that this was just the way things were going to be forever.”
Imagine that for a moment, knowing your mother died an addict and feeling you were destined to die as one as well.
“I was going to die alone shooting heroin, probably in a run-down, dirty motel somewhere … and nobody would ever be at my funeral because I was worthless. That’s just the way I thought,” Carter said.
But instead, because of the Harrison County Adult Drug Court program and its support network, Carter is now living proof of the adage that one’s past doesn’t determine their future. Instead, there is always hope for better days.
After years of drug use, 36 arrests and living a life headed in a downward death spiral, Carter found hope and success.
“In all honesty, I feel like it was this drug court that changed me. This very drug court. These very people. This very (parole officer). This very judge. These very people I was walking side-by-side with,” she said.
“In every phase, I felt value. I’m not just an addict. I’m not just so many things that I’ve been in the past … I’ve never been valued as a person with a name, not just an inmate number. I was valued as a mother even though I’ve messed up. I was valued as just an individual and taught to do many things,” Carter said.
We applaud the vision and commitment of Judge Marks, Judge McCarthy, Judge Thomas Bedell and Judge James Matish for remaining committed to the Adult Drug Court program.
We also applaud the efforts of Edmond and others who work directly with those working through the program. Holding others accountable and helping them overcome the demons that lead them astray is no easy task.
And we applaud those who have chosen to fight their addictions and work through their problems. They are becoming productive citizens and contributing to our communities.
Addiction affects many, but it is not a final sentence or the end. There is hope where others care; there are brighter days for those who choose to fight.