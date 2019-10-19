To Josh Adams, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s selection to design the commemorative poster for Bridge Day’s 40th anniversary this year. Adams is a graphic designer with the Fayetteville marketing firm Digital Relativity. He specializes in illustration, digital design and various printing techniques. He has a B.F.A. in advertising and graphic design from The Columbus College of Art and Design, and his work has garnered numerous American Advertising Federation WV Addy awards, the Scholastic Art and Writing Award. He was also a SkillsUSA Gold Medalist. This is the 12th poster that has been created for Bridge Day. The posters are the most popular festival souvenirs. They can be purchased at the Official Bridge Day booth on Bridge Day or by calling the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 304-465-5617.
To Brian’s Safehouse being added by the Friends of Charity Auto Fair Steering Committee as a beneficiary partner of the 2020 Friends of Charity Auto Fair. In recognition of their service to the 2019 auto fair, the steering committee also unanimously voted to donate $2,000 of the 2019 auto fair’s proceeds to Brian’s Safehouse. Additionally, the steering committee voted to donate $1,000 to Raleigh County Community Action for their contributions to the Friends of Charity. Brian’s Safehouse offers a 12-month inpatient program at a closed campus in Raleigh County. Brian’s Safehouse has operated for more than eight years in southern West Virginia. They also operate a facility for women called the Sparrow’s Nest.
To the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) recent “Tropical Nights” gala. The 2019 WVSOM Gala, formerly known as the Grand Affair, is the Student Government Association’s (SGA) largest fundraising event that directly benefits scholarships for students who exemplify academic leadership, community involvement and the osteopathic medical profession. This year, more than $35,000 was raised. WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said opportunities for students to engage with community members are valuable.
To $26,000 from the Governor’s Contingency Fund going to assist with the costs of the Wyoming County Veteran’s Memorial now under construction. Spearheaded by the Veterans Support Group in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans, Mullens American Legion Post, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, the groups raised $75,000 for the project in seven months. Backed by a black brick commemorative wall, the memorial will include three six-foot-high “uprights” that will carry names of those who died in the designated war, along with memorial benches, and insignia of all the military branches – in a semi-circle design.
To three Beckley-Stratton Middle School students being awarded with an all expense paid trip to New York City for their essay about wanting to help their local community. Eighth-grade students Makiyah Ball, Katlin Elkins and Andre Wright are three of 30 Beckley-Stratton Middle School students who will be making their way to New York City for an all-inclusive 4-day educational tour for their spring break in 2020.