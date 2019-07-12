Upon further review, Sen. Joe Manchin wishes he had known more about Alex Acosta before voting for his confirmation as labor secretary in the Trump administration. We would advise our senior senator to pay attention – and to do his homework.
We would also inform Manchin that the great majority of us know how to use the Internet – even here in the broadband-challenged rural recesses of southern West Virginia. As such, we can go about checking the record.
In this particular case, Manchin tried, and failed, to hide behind a cloak of feigned ignorance.
Manchin, a conservative-leaning Democrat who often sides with the president (see Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court), was asked in a CNN interview this week about the controversy surrounding Acosta, who as a federal prosecutor in 2007 had cut a sweetheart plea deal with accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Keeping details of the arrangement secret from multiple victims of Epstein’s lurid crime, as Acosta did, was and is against the law.
“Knowing what we know today, if it all proves to be accurate ... then I would not have supported him,” Manchin told CNN. “That didn’t come out till after he had already been confirmed.”
Not so, Joe. Details of the deal were already known at the time of the April 2017 confirmation vote. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), in fact, had grilled Acosta about whether the Epstein deal was too lenient during those hearings. Additionally, Manchin’s staff – if truly interested in knowing the facts of the deal instead of being focused on how Manchin’s vote would play in Trump Country back home in his 2018 run for re-election – could have googled it, too. The Miami Herald had raised questions about the nonprosecution deal in March 2017.
Manchin is not alone. Nine members of the Senate Democratic Caucus supported Acosta’s nomination in 2017 and six of them are still in the Senate. All are expressing some level of remorse for their vote.
But Manchin is our senator – and he failed miserably in his job on this count.
This isn’t the first time Manchin, in retrospect, has questioned one of his votes – which now appears to be an obvious attempt to play ball on both sides of the political court. This May, after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Manchin said he felt “buyer’s remorse” about voting to confirm Bill Barr as Trump’s attorney general.
It’s not as though President Trump has been hiring the best people. Tracking by the highly reputable Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization in D.C., shows that turnover among the administration’s senior staffers is at 74 percent – in just two and a half years.
On the Cabinet level, eight secretaries have left – and not all because they wanted to. Some fell out of favor. Others, like Tom Price (Secretary of Health and Human Services) and Ryan Zinke (Secretary of Interior) were facing a mountain of credible ethics complaints.
Three Trump associates – and counting – are spending time in jail for breaking the law.
And, now, Acosta, who helped Epstein avoid prosecution for sex crimes against teenage girls – the details of which are nothing shy of nauseating. Here’s the sanitized version: According to new charges brought earlier this week in New York, Epstein is alleged to have used his victims to recruit other minors to sexually abuse and kept a trove of nude photographs of girls even after being convicted in 2008. The new details coming from prosecutors have brought fresh attention to Acosta’s handling of the case.
Many Democrats, especially from the leadership ranks, are calling for Acosta’s resignation if not his ouster.
He has been called to appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee to explain his role in the plea deal. That testimony could prove explosive – especially given the A-List celebrities and presidents (see Trump and Bill Clinton) who are known to have partied regularly with the wealthy financier.
We feel confident that Epstein will see more days behind bars than he will as a free man. Acosta’s run in the cabinet should be coming to a quick and deserved end.
But Manchin? No, he didn’t commit any crime, but at this point he should know better than to take the administration’s side without deep study – and to try to pull one over on his constituents.
We can read, Joe. We’re online.