Gov. Jim Justice was absolutely on the right track Monday when he offered three school districts, including Fayette County, the opportunity, at state expense, to improve their standing on West Virginia’s much discussed color coded map via testing for Covid-19.
Spread of the virus in the affected counties is too prevalent right now, with confirmed cases stacking up at a higher rate than most others, to let their teams take the field.
Carrying the orange banner meant those schools had to shut down athletic competition. If their situations worsened, they could slip into red territory which brings far more severe restrictions – the first of which is cancellation of in-school, face-to-face instruction.
Please be mindful that our effort in these matters at this critical juncture is not about getting players back onto the field, though if that is a happy outcome, more power to the process.
But this, first and foremost, is about getting kids – all kids of all school ages, not just high school athletes or members of the marching band – back into a school environment that is as safe as the state has resources to make it. To realize that, as we have argued time and again, more testing is required – and that is exactly what the governor was offering, though on a one-time limited basis.
And yet, officials at all three school districts – who may grow to regret their decision – declined the offer.
You want to play a game Friday night? Fine, the governor was saying. He, too, wanted those kids to play. To do that, he was saying, we have to test. Let us first test all players, all cheerleaders, all band members who would be participating – not so that they can take the field, but so that we know where the virus is at work. Then, we can isolate kids who test positive, thereby preventing them from passing the disease along to some unsuspecting classmate or a sibling or a parent or a grandparent who then, in due time, passes it along to others.
It is, in essence, arresting community spread before it gets started.
The other advantage of the governor’s offer to school districts was that testing was likely to produce positive test results that were few and far between – thus pushing the county’s seven-day rolling average of cases down a peg or two. That, in and of itself, would have helped those teams and bands and cheerleaders back onto the field to say nothing of the more noble effort of education, itself.
The upcoming school year is going to be a challenge. Three school districts just made it more so.