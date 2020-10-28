Election season is a good time to call West Virginia home – especially if you want to participate in our democracy during a pandemic and feel better about filling out your ballot from the safety of your own breakfast table or casting your vote early at a local polling place. Time is plentiful, here, to register to vote, to consider the candidates and to cast a ballot. Citizens can do it by mail or by showing up early at a polling place where the lines are short – if they exist at all. Even on Election Day, precincts have not been overrun in southern West Virginia, and those manning the polls are most often helpful, patient and courteous.
But we have seen, read and heard enough this year that supports history’s judgment that we can do better, as well we should, as a nation and as a state.
Already, cases contesting election rules are being brought before and argued in our courts.
In a pair of decisions welcomed by Democrats, the Supreme Court on Wednesday let election officials in two key battleground states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, accept absentee ballots for several days after Election Day.
That case may be revisited depending on the electoral college scoreboard and the margin separating winner and loser in the presidential election.
In a different case that Republicans cheered, the Supreme Court refused on Monday to revive a trial court ruling that would have extended Wisconsin’s deadline for receiving absentee ballots to six days after the election.
If absentee ballots are not in the county clerk’s hands by closing time on Election Day, a divided court ruled, then the ballots cannot be counted – regardless of when the ballot was mailed.
That we believe the court ruled incorrectly in that case is beside the point.
That we have become accustomed to looking to the courts in the aftermath of an election has been and continues to be a frustrating yet often necessary experience.
Seems like we should be capable, as individual states with federal oversight, to determine the rules that govern fair play.
But, in our heart of hearts, we know that is not the case. Voter suppression hangs with us today long after the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
We know that racial gerrymandering is alive and well in some states and we know that too many politicians are writing and passing legislation and concocting rules to make it harder to cast a ballot.
Some states, like West Virginia, have voter ID laws. Consider this: Over 21 million citizens do not have government-issued photo identification. That’s because ID cards aren’t always accessible. Getting an ID can be costly even when the cards are free because applicants must incur other expenses, including travel, to obtain the underlying, needed documents.
Some states, with the intention of cleaning up voter rolls, end up purging eligible voters for illegitimate reasons. Often, eligible voters do not receive adequate notice that their registration is being cleansed from the system.
A recent Brennan Center study found that almost 16 million voters were purged from the rolls between 2014 and 2016, and that jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination had significantly higher purge rates.
It is no surprise who is affected by voter suppression – the most marginalized and vulnerable people of society. Blacks, students, the poor, the young, the old and the infirm. People without power or access to it.
Consider: Seventy percent of Georgia voters purged in 2018 were Black. One in 13 Black Americans across the country cannot vote due to disenfranchisement laws. One-third of voters who have a disability report difficulty voting. Only 40 percent of polling places fully accommodate people with disabilities. Counties with larger minority populations have fewer polling sites and poll workers per voter. See Georgia. See Texas.
The goal is clear and simple: manipulate political outcomes to gain or retain political power. The result, painful to a free and democratic society to say nothing about progress towards a more just society, is to systematically and severely compromise democracy so that it does not reflect the will of the people.
Our democracy works best when all eligible voters can participate and have their voices heard, but that is not the country we live in.
Not yet.
The collective goal, our bottom line, is that we want to hear the full throated voice of democracy.
We should endeavor, legislatively and in our rule making in the years to come, to make voting – the most fundamental right and prized possession that we citizens hold – as free and as accessible as possible.