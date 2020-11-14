Although Gov. Jim Justice was late to the party, his pandemic directives issued Friday were a welcome sign at the door of public health that, finally, he is taking the accelerated transmission of the coronavirus more seriously than he has all fall.
But let us be clear: This is not on the governor, alone. He is simply responding, albeit belatedly, to an elevated spread brought about by people who refuse to wear a mask and keep a distance from one another.
He can do more, certainly, but it is we, the citizens of this state, who can and must do better.
We get it. West Virginians are emotionally and economically exhausted, and there is virtually no support – political or fiscal – from Washington, D.C. But here is where we are: 17 school districts out of 55 in the state forced into distance learning, 10 high school football playoff teams prohibited from playing another game, 5,050 more people this week sick with the disease and – over the same seven days – 72 more of our neighbors, friends and family dead.
The governor, in a Friday pandemic briefing, announced that any person entering a business had to be masked up – under force of law.
He also extended the Thanksgiving Break for school children a few days, hoping the extra time after the holiday weekend would allow the disease, if it were to show itself, to do so at home, where it can be controlled, rather than in the workplace or at school, where it can’t.
Also, he has delayed the start of winter prep sports until after the first of the year.
This is all good and well – but baby steps, really, toward turning this scourge on its ear.
First, to cut into the deteriorating conditions, each and every resident of this state needs to mask up – right now – and wear the dang face covering correctly (i.e., over both mouth and nose).
Second, get rid of the cloth masks and the pull-up “gators.” Studies are out that say they are not nearly as effective, if at all, as the blue medical masks that can be purchased widely.
But even if such simple directives are followed, and we have plenty of evidence that suggests they won’t, Justice may have to impose additional restrictions in the days ahead because conditions have spun so far out of control. On Saturday alone, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,153 new confirmed cases. Let us repeat – in one day. And from the numbers we are seeing – from record hospitalizations to a record number of patients in ICUs, from a record number of active cases to a daily positive test rate inexorably headed north – the governor would only be acting in the public’s best interest if he tightened the nut another turn.
While he wasted valuable time during the campaign season, there is no moment like the present in turning back the flock of infections now flying into every hollow in the state.
We believe the governor needs to go further. If he is looking for a roadmap to the next phase, he can take cues from governors elsewhere who have found the courage and are responding more forcefully and aggressively in an attempt to suppress this hideous disease.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two-week “freeze” under which all businesses will be required to close their offices to the public and mandate work-from-home “to the greatest extent possible.”
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham imposed a two-week stay-at-home order, saying, “We are in a life-or-death situation, and if we don’t act right now, we cannot preserve the lives, we can’t keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current health care system and infrastructure.”
Instead of regarding their measures as extreme, we would remind one and all to readjust their perspective after digesting these facts: The scourge is blamed for 10.7 million confirmed infections and almost a quarter-million deaths in the U.S. At the current rate of transmission, the renowned University of Washington model projects nearly 439,000 dead by March 1.
Yes, the governor, politically, is in a tough spot. Additional restrictions, in many corners, will not be well received.
But we know the alternative reality – because we are close enough to the edge of that hellhole that we can see it just fine. If the governor does nothing more and citizens do not change their own behavior, the numbers will get worse.
Instead, we should be trying to make this holiday season happy and healthy – with glad tidings and good intentions all around.
It’s not too late, but it is on us.