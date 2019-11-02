If there is any doubt about the potential that tourism packs as foundational footing for a new house of prosperity in the wild and wonderful woods all around us, then consider in isolation the economic impact – as studied by the Bureau of Business & Economic Research (BBER) at West Virginia University – of The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve during a jamboree year: $76 million.
True, those national scouting get-togethers at the 14,000-acre property in Glen Jean come only once every four years, but even in off years the impact weighs in at a cool $28 million.
Clearly, there is tourism gold to be minded in our outdoor recreational wonderland. We would be economically negligent if we did not insist that our civic, political, business and industry leaders work collaboratively and cooperatively in support of such plans.
Thankfully, we see and appreciate evidence that there is movement afoot.
Outdoor recreation in West Virginia generates two percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product and supports 22,200 jobs. Three percent of the workforce is now employed in the outdoor recreational sector, earning over $688 million in salaries.
This is a growth industry with a high ceiling.
As pointed out in BBER’s annual five-year forecast for the state’s economy, many of the state’s tourist options are lower-margin activities well known in these parts – camping and hiking, for instance – with limited impact on the broader economy. Destination-style attractions – such as agro-tourism, “foodie” and microbrew tours – would increase spending activity but could also leverage activities like whitewater rafting on the Gauley and the New rivers and other types of adventure tourism already available.
We recognize, too, that county governments and developmental boards are turning abandoned rail lines into trails for walking, biking and even horseback riding. Upgrading local and state parks needs to be on the agenda as well. While they may not seem like much in and of themselves, together each piece provides outdoor recreational infrastructure that makes the visit to southern West Virginia more attractive. Options for tourists of all ages and abilities are a good thing – especially if there are a number of them in close proximity.
And, yes, by all means, we support legislation in both houses of Congress that would redesignate the New River Gorge National River as a national park and preserve. That alone would boost tourist numbers – one study suggests a 20 percent spike in visits – and give our great outdoors here wider exposure. Lest we forget, millions of people live within a five-hour drive of our backyard beauty.
But we would caution one and all, while jumping on board the tourism train, that we not lay all of our proverbial chips on one bet. As a not-so-subtle reminder this week, Murray Energy became the eighth coal company in a year to file for bankruptcy protection. With utilities switching to cheap natural gas and renewable sources like solar and wind power, coal company executives see the handwriting on the wall.
The company store’s once uncontested influence on our state’s economy and on our way of life will continue to erode. And the lesson is clear: We can never again be so dependent on one industry – not even tourism. We must continue to diversify our regional portfolio, through industry, through education, through agriculture and through health care.
Right now, tourism is in play, and we need to make the most of it. But it cannot be the only card we hold.
We need a full house.